As COVID-19 caseload mounts, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sued by teachers over school reopening plan

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
The state's largest teachers union sued the Gov. Ron DeSantis administration over plans to reopen schools for in-person instruction next month.
 
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Gov. Ron DeSantis' News Conference Interrupted By Hecklers

Gov. Ron DeSantis' News Conference Interrupted By Hecklers 00:38

 The group of protesters accused DeSantis of mishandling the pandemic and covering up COVID-19 data.

Florida teachers sue DeSantis as virus surges [Video]

Florida teachers sue DeSantis as virus surges

[NFA] A Florida teachers union sued the state on Monday in an effort to halt next month's planned restart of classroom instruction, which it says poses an "imminent threat to the public health, safety and welfare" of its members, students and parents. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:29Published
'You're lying to the public' -protesters to FL Governor [Video]

'You're lying to the public' -protesters to FL Governor

During a news conference in Orlando Monday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was interrupted by protesters who shouted "you're lying to the public" while he was speaking at the podium.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:55Published

The Pandemic Is Nudging People To Write Their Living Wills [Video]

The Pandemic Is Nudging People To Write Their Living Wills

The COVID-19 pandemic has gotten many Americans to sit down and reflect seriously about their own mortality. As of Monday, nearly 3.8 million Americans have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus COVID-19. Nearly 141,000 have died from it. According to UPI, a new study says such reflection has led to a five-fold increase in people looking to complete advance healthcare directives online. The findings are based on analysis of traffic on the website OurCareWishes.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:43Published

Covid death toll crosses 28,000 mark; biggest spurt in July cases in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh

 Fresh Covid-19 cases and deaths in the country dipped slightly from the previous day’s count, with 37,009 new infections emerging on Monday while 593 deaths..
IndiaTimes

AP reporter discusses Florida teacher's lawsuit

 The Florida Education Association filed a lawsuit to block reopening of public schools in the fall. Associated Press' Politics and Statehouse Reporter, Bobby..
USATODAY.com

Lawsuit Filed To Stop Gov. Ron DeSantis, Dept. Of Education From Opening School Campuses In Fall [Video]

Lawsuit Filed To Stop Gov. Ron DeSantis, Dept. Of Education From Opening School Campuses In Fall

CBS4's Joan Murray reports the suit was filed on behalf of the Florida Education Association, NAACP, educators and parents.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:43Published
WEB EXTRA: Gov. Ron DeSantis Heckled At Monday News Conference [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Gov. Ron DeSantis Heckled At Monday News Conference

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis put out a call Monday for people who have had COVID-19 to donate blood, but shortly after his news conference started, he was heckled by protesters who accused him of..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:54Published
Florida governor pushes back against leaked White House report urging state to take stricter steps [Video]

Florida governor pushes back against leaked White House report urging state to take stricter steps

Gov. Ron DeSantis: another shutdown not necessary

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:37Published

