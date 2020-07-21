As COVID-19 caseload mounts, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sued by teachers over school reopening plan

The Pandemic Is Nudging People To Write Their Living Wills



The COVID-19 pandemic has gotten many Americans to sit down and reflect seriously about their own mortality. As of Monday, nearly 3.8 million Americans have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus COVID-19. Nearly 141,000 have died from it. According to UPI, a new study says such reflection has led to a five-fold increase in people looking to complete advance healthcare directives online. The findings are based on analysis of traffic on the website OurCareWishes.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:43 Published on January 1, 1970