As COVID-19 caseload mounts, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sued by teachers over school reopening plan
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
The state's largest teachers union sued the Gov. Ron DeSantis administration over plans to reopen schools for in-person instruction next month.
Ron DeSantis 46th governor of Florida
Florida teachers sue DeSantis as virus surges
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:29Published
'You're lying to the public' -protesters to FL Governor
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:55Published
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
The Pandemic Is Nudging People To Write Their Living Wills
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:43Published
Covid death toll crosses 28,000 mark; biggest spurt in July cases in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh
Fresh Covid-19 cases and deaths in the country dipped slightly from the previous day's count, with 37,009 new infections emerging on Monday while 593 deaths..
IndiaTimes
Florida State in the southeastern United States
AP reporter discusses Florida teacher's lawsuit
The Florida Education Association filed a lawsuit to block reopening of public schools in the fall.
USATODAY.com
