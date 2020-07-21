Global  
 

Police Find Body in Building Burned Down During George Floyd Protests

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
The body was found at the site of a Minneapolis pawnshop that was set on fire just days after the death of Mr. Floyd.
George Floyd George Floyd man killed during Minneapolis police arrest in 2020

Democrats haul in big buckets of money for Senate races as Trump's woes spill over to GOP

 Trump's political woes are spilling over to GOP Senate candidates amid concerns about his response to the coronvirus and the George Floyd protests.
USATODAY.com

Minneapolis Minneapolis Largest city in Minnesota

Family of man killed in MN unrest demand charges

 The family of a man fatally shot at a Minneapolis pawn shop during protests over the death of George Floyd demanded charges in his death Tuesday. (July..
USATODAY.com

Minneapolis Police Experience Surge of Departures in Aftermath of George Floyd Protests

 The retention and recruitment problems that many police departments have experienced in recent years are especially pronounced after four Minneapolis officers..
NYTimes.com
Peek-A-Boo! Cops Use Drones To Spy On Minnesota Nudists [Video]

Peek-A-Boo! Cops Use Drones To Spy On Minnesota Nudists

Police near Minneapolis, Minnesota used drones last week to check on an enormous threat to the local social order. Namely, CNN reports the drones were activated to check if sunbathers at a lakeside beach were breaking the law by going nude or topless. Golden Valley city officials say the police department used the high-tech surveillance devices at Twin Lake on July 10 after receiving complaints from the public. This stuff has been going on there for decades.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published

'I'm not a bad guy': Police video captures distraught George Floyd minutes before death

 Body-camera footage made public Wednesday (Thursday NZ time) from two Minneapolis police officers involved in George Floyd's arrest captured a panicked and..
WorldNews

