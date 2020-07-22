|
Amy Schumer shares pregnancy story in 'Expecting Amy'
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Amy Schumer shares the details of her difficult pregnancy with son Gene in the docuseries "Expecting Amy" on HBO Max. The three-episode series was shot in part by Amy and her husband Chris, a chef, on their cell phones documenting the experience. Schumer has also partnered with Tampax to empower women to be educated about their bodies, especially women of color. (July 22)
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Amy Schumer American stand-up comedian and actress
Serena Williams helped Amy Schumer cope with postpartum problems
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:53Published
Amy Schumer putting pregnancy plans on hold
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:51Published
Amy Schumer to film second season of isolation cooking show
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:43Published
Gene Sequence of DNA or RNA that codes for an RNA or protein product
Tampax American tampon brand
Chuck Schumer U.S. Democratic Senator from the State of New York, Senate Minority Leader
Pelosi, Schumer decry federal agents in PortlandPelosi, Schumer decry federal agents in Portland
USATODAY.com
Pelosi, Schumer call on GOP for better virus reliefSpeaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer joined forces Thursday to call on Republicans to put forth a better relief package for..
USATODAY.com
Democrats reject 'piecemeal' approach to coronavirus relief
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:05Published
Schumer calls Portland crackdown ‘despicable’
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:03Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this