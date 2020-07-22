Global  
 

Amy Schumer shares pregnancy story in 'Expecting Amy'

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Amy Schumer shares the details of her difficult pregnancy with son Gene in the docuseries "Expecting Amy" on HBO Max. The three-episode series was shot in part by Amy and her husband Chris, a chef, on their cell phones documenting the experience. Schumer has also partnered with Tampax to empower women to be educated about their bodies, especially women of color. (July 22)
 
