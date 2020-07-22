A Joaquin Phoenix Animal Rights Documentary Helped Defuse a Ukraine Hostage Crisis Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

A 2005 animal rights documentary narrated by Joaquin Phoenix called “Earthlings” in part helped Ukrainian officials defuse a tense hostage situation.



The New York Times reported Wednesday that a 12-hour hostage situation ended after a gunman demanded, among other things, Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky endorse the documentary, which he did in a now-deleted post to his Facebook.



“Everybody watch the 2005 film ‘Earthlings,'” Zelensky said in a post to his Facebook.



The documentary, directed by Shaun Monson and narrated by Phoenix, uses hidden camera footage that captures animals suffering and being abused for scientific research or as part of the agricultural industry.



*Also Read:* Neon Acquires Animal Documentary 'Gunda' Exec Produced by Joaquin Phoenix



The gunman held 13 hostages while armed with automatic weapons and explosives, according to the Times. None of the hostages were physically harmed.



After previously releasing three hostages, the Times says the gunman released the remaining 10 hostages after Zelensky posted his endorsement of “Earthlings.” Local Ukrainian media also reported that the hostage-taker showed the documentary to the hostages while holding them captive on a bus.



Zelensky issued a statement via the Times after the hostages were released defending his decision to agree to the gunman’s demand to endorse the film.



“We were not fighting for ratings,” Zelensky said. “We were fighting for lives.”



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



This Is No Joke – Joaquin Phoenix Could Have Been Batman if Darren Aronofsky Had His Way



What's Next for Bong Joon Ho, Joaquin Phoenix and the 2020 Oscar Winners (Photos)



Joaquin Phoenix Calls Out BAFTAs for Lack of Diversity During 'Joker' Acceptance Speech (Video) A 2005 animal rights documentary narrated by Joaquin Phoenix called “Earthlings” in part helped Ukrainian officials defuse a tense hostage situation.The New York Times reported Wednesday that a 12-hour hostage situation ended after a gunman demanded, among other things, Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky endorse the documentary, which he did in a now-deleted post to his Facebook.“Everybody watch the 2005 film ‘Earthlings,'” Zelensky said in a post to his Facebook.The documentary, directed by Shaun Monson and narrated by Phoenix, uses hidden camera footage that captures animals suffering and being abused for scientific research or as part of the agricultural industry.*Also Read:* Neon Acquires Animal Documentary 'Gunda' Exec Produced by Joaquin PhoenixThe gunman held 13 hostages while armed with automatic weapons and explosives, according to the Times. None of the hostages were physically harmed.After previously releasing three hostages, the Times says the gunman released the remaining 10 hostages after Zelensky posted his endorsement of “Earthlings.” Local Ukrainian media also reported that the hostage-taker showed the documentary to the hostages while holding them captive on a bus.Zelensky issued a statement via the Times after the hostages were released defending his decision to agree to the gunman’s demand to endorse the film.“We were not fighting for ratings,” Zelensky said. “We were fighting for lives.”*Related stories from TheWrap:*This Is No Joke – Joaquin Phoenix Could Have Been Batman if Darren Aronofsky Had His WayWhat's Next for Bong Joon Ho, Joaquin Phoenix and the 2020 Oscar Winners (Photos)Joaquin Phoenix Calls Out BAFTAs for Lack of Diversity During 'Joker' Acceptance Speech (Video) 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published 17 hours ago Ukraine police free 13 hostages trapped on bus after standoff 01:29 Man armed with weapons and explosives took about 20 people hostage in the western city of Lutsk. You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Gunman frees 13 hostages, but only after Ukraine president agrees to endorse Joaquin Phoenix film All 13 people taken hostage on a bus in western Ukraine were freed unharmed on Tuesday after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy spoke by phone with the hostage -taker...

National Post 10 hours ago





Tweets about this wowowo RT @THR: An armed gunman in Ukraine released 13 hostages and surrendered to police after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy consented to his dem… 5 minutes ago Noj Yert RT @NPR: A standoff with 13 hostages on a bus in Ukraine ended after the country's president met the captor's bizarre demand to publicly re… 9 minutes ago 💧FatOldDuffer RT @RobOakeshott1: In 2020,it'll be lucky to make the quarters finals of the Bizarre Cup.Any other year... https://t.co/0agGm3cl2G So he se… 55 minutes ago