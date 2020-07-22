Global  
 

Tracking The Tropics: Tropical Storm Gonzalo Expected To Reach Hurricane Strength Thursday

cbs4.com Thursday, 23 July 2020
Tropical Storm Gonzalo is gaining strength as it heads due west.
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published
News video: Tropical Storm Gonzalo forms in the Atlanic

Tropical Storm Gonzalo forms in the Atlanic 00:25

 Tropical Storm Gonzalo has formed in the Atlantic breaking the record for the earliest 7th named storm in the Atlantic. The previous record was Gert that formed on July 24th, 2005.

C.T. Vivian laid to rest, MLB Opening Day, Xbox showcase: 5 things to know Thursday

 Civil rights icon Rev. C.T. Vivian to be laid to rest, Tropical Storm Gonzalo is expected to become a hurricane and more news to start off your Thursday.
Tropical Storm Gonzalo forms in the Atlantic, expected to become a hurricane on Thursday

 Tropical Storm Gonzalo is the earliest "G" storm in any Atlantic hurricane season on record. It is expected to become a hurricane by Thursday.
