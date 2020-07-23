Mike Tyson to Return to Boxing in Pay-Per-View Fight vs Roy Jones Jr Thursday, 23 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Mike Tyson is returning to the ring at 54 years old, where he’ll face off against another 50-year old in Roy Jones Jr.



The fight will be available on pay-per-view as well as the multi-media platform, Triller. It will take place Sept. 12.



Triller has also obtained exclusive streaming rights to the soon-to-be-released, ten-part docuseries featuring behind-the-scenes, pre-fight footage, releasing two episodes per week leading up to the match. The fight, titled “FRONTLINE BATTLE,” is the first event of a series produced under Mike Tyson’s Legends Only League, a sports venture owned by Tyson and Eros Innovations which has partnered with Triller on all future boxing events.



The exhibition fight has been sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission. Producers include: Mike Tyson, Sophie Watts, Johnny Ryan Jr., Azim Spicer, Kiki Tyson, Ryan Kavanaugh and Bobby Sarnevesht.



