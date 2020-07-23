Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Judge to unseal records tied to Ghislaine Maxwell's civil suit

FOXNews.com Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
The judge in a civil lawsuit against Ghislaine Maxwell has decided to unseal a majority of the documents in the dispute, including a 2015 deposition from Jeffrey Epstein's former cohort that could provide insight into their extraordinary life of wealth, power and privilege. 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ghislaine Maxwell denied bail [Video]

Ghislaine Maxwell denied bail

Ghislaine Maxwell has been denied bail. A judge ruled that Jeffrey Epstein's co-conspirator is a flight risk.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:36Published
Ghislaine Maxwell Enters Plea, Judge Denies Bail [Video]

Ghislaine Maxwell Enters Plea, Judge Denies Bail

Ghislaine Maxwell has always insisted that she played no role whatsoever in Jeffrey Epstein's abuse of underage girls. Now, Newser reports the 58-year-old made it official on Tuesday, when she entered..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell denied bail [Video]

Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell denied bail

A U.S. judge on Tuesday denied bail for Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's longtime associate charged with luring young girls so the late financier could sexually abuse them, after she pleaded not..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:52Published

Tweets about this