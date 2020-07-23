Judge to unseal records tied to Ghislaine Maxwell's civil suit
Thursday, 23 July 2020 () The judge in a civil lawsuit against Ghislaine Maxwell has decided to unseal a majority of the documents in the dispute, including a 2015 deposition from Jeffrey Epstein's former cohort that could provide insight into their extraordinary life of wealth, power and privilege.
Ghislaine Maxwell has always insisted that she played no role whatsoever in Jeffrey Epstein's abuse of underage girls.
Now, Newser reports the 58-year-old made it official on Tuesday, when she entered..