Judge to unseal records tied to Ghislaine Maxwell's civil suit Thursday, 23 July 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

The judge in a civil lawsuit against Ghislaine Maxwell has decided to unseal a majority of the documents in the dispute, including a 2015 deposition from Jeffrey Epstein's former cohort that could provide insight into their extraordinary life of wealth, power and privilege. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Ghislaine Maxwell denied bail



Ghislaine Maxwell has been denied bail. A judge ruled that Jeffrey Epstein's co-conspirator is a flight risk. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:36 Published 1 week ago Ghislaine Maxwell Enters Plea, Judge Denies Bail



Ghislaine Maxwell has always insisted that she played no role whatsoever in Jeffrey Epstein's abuse of underage girls. Now, Newser reports the 58-year-old made it official on Tuesday, when she entered.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published 1 week ago Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell denied bail



A U.S. judge on Tuesday denied bail for Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's longtime associate charged with luring young girls so the late financier could sexually abuse them, after she pleaded not.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:52 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this