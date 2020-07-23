Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy Time Travel Movie Jumps to Netflix From Paramount Thursday, 23 July 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

An untitled time travel and adventure movie starring Ryan Reynolds and directed by Shawn Levy is on the move, being picked up by Netflix after shifting from Paramount.



Skydance is developing the action-adventure film that has Reynolds attached to star and produce along with Levy and David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger producing for Skydance.



Jonathan Tropper (“This is Where I Leave You,” “Irreplaceable You”) is currently writing the latest draft, though official plot details are being kept under wraps.



*Also Read:* Samuel L Jackson to Play Ryan Reynolds' Primary Caregiver in Animated Quibi Series 'Futha Mucka'



Tropper’s rewrite is based on scripts by T.S. Nowlin and Mark Levin & Jennifer Flackett, and the project has been in development dating back to 2012, actually being reconfigured from a previous project called “Our Name Is Adam” that once had Tom Cruise briefly attached to star.



Skydance’s is behind two major Netflix hits, the recently released “The Old Guard” with Charlize Theron, and Michael Bay’s “6 Underground” also starring Reynolds. With Paramount Skydance still has the upcoming “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Snake Eyes” and “The Tomorrow War.”



Reynolds and Levy previously teamed up for the upcoming “Free Guy” at 20th Century Studios, which is now set for release on December 11 after originally being pushed back from a release this July due to the coronavirus pandemic.



