School changes name: Robert E. Lee to John Lewis

USATODAY.com Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
Virginia's largest school system is removing the name of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from one of its high schools in favor of the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis. (July 24)
 
