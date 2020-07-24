Global  
 

Robert E. Lee High in Virginia Will Be Renamed for John Lewis, District Says

NYTimes.com Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
Mr. Lewis, the civil rights giant who died last week, beat out a list that included Barack Obama and Cesar Chavez to have the high school, in Fairfax County, named after him.
