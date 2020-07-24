|
Robert E. Lee High in Virginia Will Be Renamed for John Lewis, District Says
Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
Mr. Lewis, the civil rights giant who died last week, beat out a list that included Barack Obama and Cesar Chavez to have the high school, in Fairfax County, named after him.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Barack Obama 44th president of the United States
Barack Obama and Joe Biden Join Forces in Video Targeting TrumpThe former president and vice president released a new video Thursday meant to cast President Trump as unbefitting of the office, while trumpeting the..
NYTimes.com
Biden vs. Trump: Live Updates for the 2020 ElectionJoe Biden will release a video of a conversation with Barack Obama. Michael Bloomberg’s gun control group is putting $15 million toward races in eight states.
NYTimes.com
Fact check: Viral photo shows Obama, Fauci visiting NIH lab in 2014, not a 'Wuhan lab' in 2015In social media posts, the photo has been taken out of context. It depicts Obama, Fauci and Sylvia Burwell visiting a U.S. lab in the D.C. area.
USATODAY.com
Biden Could Quickly Reverse Trump’s Military Transgender Ban, Group SaysAn advocacy group says the Pentagon would not need months to study how to allow transgender people to serve, because it had already done so to prepare the Obama..
NYTimes.com
Fairfax County, Virginia County in Virginia
Black Americans disproportionately die in police Taser confrontations
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 04:23Published
Unprovoked police officer tasers unarmed black man multiple times in Virginia
Credit: ODN Duration: 02:08Published
Cesar Chavez Mexican-American farm worker, labor leader, and civil rights activist
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this