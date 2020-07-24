Robert E. Lee High in Virginia Will Be Renamed for John Lewis, District Says

Unprovoked police officer tasers unarmed black man multiple times in Virginia



Shocking bodycam footage shows a white police officer in Virginia using a stun gun on an unarmed black man multiple times. Fairfax County police officer Tyler Timberlake, who appears to be unprovoked in the footage, has now been charged with assault and battery in connection with the incident. After being tasered, the black man can be heard repeatedly shouting: "I can't breathe!" This comes at a time of high tension across the US following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

