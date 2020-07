Cindy Saalfeld Modeling data can help parents decide whether to send kids to school https://t.co/SMkt4m4uOL 15 minutes ago GlobalPandemic.NET ALERT: Parents decide whether to send kids back to school as coronavirus spreads faster than ever - Global Pandemic… https://t.co/4xlpmk4Zel 17 minutes ago Doctor Housecalls of Paradise Valley Parents decide whether to send kids back to school as coronavirus spreads faster than ever https://t.co/AaHG6J62rz 37 minutes ago Lucy May Modeling data can help parents decide whether to send kids to school https://t.co/Yka5ZmuJHu 1 hour ago BestUSAPublishing @Mike_Pence @WhiteHouse Attach funding to the kids and allow the parents decide whether to send their kids to schoo… https://t.co/KohZa3fF5O 11 hours ago LC14 @mmpadellan I am not basing my decision to not send my kids back to school on whether or not 3rd wife and Don the c… https://t.co/5LcdilDBhs 12 hours ago Carolyn Everett @trish_regan Open the schools and let the parents decide whether they want to send their kids back. The teachers A… https://t.co/1nr7Cfow63 12 hours ago Michael R. Bernard RT @WebMD: The CDC has issued expanded guidelines on school reopenings, including online tools to help parents decide whether to send their… 13 hours ago