Sharply divided U.S. Supreme Court denies Nevada church’s appeal of coronavirus rule

Denver Post Saturday, 25 July 2020 ()
A sharply divided U.S. Supreme Court denied a rural Nevada church’s request late Friday to strike down as unconstitutional a 50-person cap on worship services as part of the state’s ongoing response to the coronavirus.
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: US Supreme Court denies Nevada church’s appeal of virus rule

US Supreme Court denies Nevada church’s appeal of virus rule 02:03

 A sharply divided U.S. Supreme Court denied a rural Nevada church’s request late Friday to strike down as unconstitutional a 50-person cap on worship services as part of the state’s ongoing response to the coronavirus. Jeremy Chen reports.

