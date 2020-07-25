Sharply divided U.S. Supreme Court denies Nevada church’s appeal of coronavirus rule
Saturday, 25 July 2020 () A sharply divided U.S. Supreme Court denied a rural Nevada church’s request late Friday to strike down as unconstitutional a 50-person cap on worship services as part of the state’s ongoing response to the coronavirus.
