|
|
|
Civil Rights Leader, Rep. John Lewis Crosses Edmund Pettus Bridge In Selma, AL For Final Time
Sunday, 26 July 2020 ()
Civil rights icon John Lewis' body is being carried across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, on Sunday.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Selma bids farewell to John Lewis
Civil rights pioneer John Lewis was honored for his inspirational optimism and peaceful protest on Saturday, as he lay in repose in Selma, Alabama.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:19Published
|
Events Honoring John Lewis Begin In Alabama
Six days of events honoring the late Congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis began Saturday in his hometown of Troy, Albama; Michelle Miller reports for CBS2.
Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:49Published
|
Editorial The Late John Lewis
John Robert Lewis, the “Conscience of the Congress,” will go down in history as a positive and historic role model for us all.
Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 02:00Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|