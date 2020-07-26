Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Civil Rights Leader, Rep. John Lewis Crosses Edmund Pettus Bridge In Selma, AL For Final Time

CBS 2 Sunday, 26 July 2020 ()
Civil rights icon John Lewis' body is being carried across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, on Sunday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: John Lewis procession to cross 'Bloody Sunday' bridge in Selma on Sunday

John Lewis procession to cross 'Bloody Sunday' bridge in Selma on Sunday 00:52

 The late U.S. Rep. John Lewis will cross Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge for the final time Sunday as remembrances continue for the civil rights icon.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Selma bids farewell to John Lewis [Video]

Selma bids farewell to John Lewis

Civil rights pioneer John Lewis was honored for his inspirational optimism and peaceful protest on Saturday, as he lay in repose in Selma, Alabama.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:19Published
Events Honoring John Lewis Begin In Alabama [Video]

Events Honoring John Lewis Begin In Alabama

Six days of events honoring the late Congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis began Saturday in his hometown of Troy, Albama; Michelle Miller reports for CBS2.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:49Published
Editorial The Late John Lewis [Video]

Editorial The Late John Lewis

John Robert Lewis, the “Conscience of the Congress,” will go down in history as a positive and historic role model for us all.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:00Published

Related news from verified sources

John Lewis Memorial Procession Crosses Selma's Edmund Pettus Bridge

 The final goodbye to John Lewis, the civil rights icon who helped change America, just took an emotional turn as his casket is being taken over the Edmund Pettus...
TMZ.com

Civil rights hero John Lewis crosses Selma bridge for final time

 The late US congressman John Lewis has crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, for the final time as remembrances continue for the civil rights hero.
Belfast Telegraph

Rep. John Lewis to be carried across Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma during Sunday's memorial celebrations

 Celebrations of the life of Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., continue Sunday morning, the second of six days honoring the late civil rights icon who died at the age of 80...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this