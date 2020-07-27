|
Trump greets 'Walking Marine' at White House
Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
President Donald Trump greeted a former marine and Vietnam veteran, who walked from Stokesdale, North Carolina to Washington, D.C. to raise awareness about the high suicide rate of veterans. (July 27)
