Trump greets 'Walking Marine' at White House

Why Trump Has Changed His Tune About COVID-19



After months of denial, President Donald Trump has finally begun to acknowledge the grim reality of the novel coronavirus pandemic. It will probably, unfortunately, get worse before it gets better. President Donald Trump White House press briefing It took a surge of nearly two million coronavirus cases over the last month — and the spate of devastating polls that ensued -- for Trump to pivot. Trump is now trailing Biden by double digits with an average deficit of 12 percentage points.

