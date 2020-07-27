Trump welcomes ‘The Walking Marine’ to White House

Fauci Says 'Real Normality' Could Be Only A Year Away



Top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said Thursday that life could return to normal... ...by sometime next year with sufficient coronavirus vaccine production. Fauci is a member of the White.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:36 Published 3 days ago

Not Waving But Drowning? Esper Struggles To Keep Trump From Endangering America



Secretary of Defense Mark Esper has have served exactly one year in his role, but according to CNN, the last few months have been the toughest. Defense officials say Esper has had to focus on.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:44 Published 4 days ago