Trump welcomes The Walking Marine’ to White House

Seattle Times Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Monday welcomed a Marine veteran to the White House as he completed his 300-mile walk to the nation’s capital to raise awareness about the problem of veteran suicide. Terry Sharpe, 69, was met at the Washington Monument by Karen Pence, the wife of Vice President Mike Pence, for […]
