Massive Tropical Storm Isaias may reach parts of Florida by this weekend
Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Tropical Storm Isaias, now lashing Puerto Rico with wind and rain, is expected to be near hurricane strength as it approaches Florida's coast.
Other News Mentions
Florida State in the southeastern United States
Tropical Storm Isaias strengthens as it hits Puerto Rico; most of Florida in forecast pathThe official forecast for Isaias shows peak winds of 70 mph when the storm is near the coast of Florida. High wind and heavy rain has hit Puerto Rico.
USATODAY.com
Lift off! Nasa's Perseverance rover heads to Mars
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:14Published
NASA launches Perseverance, its most sophisticated Mars rover to date
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 07:04Published
Puerto Rico Island of the Greater Antilles in the Caribbean
Tropical Storm Isaias likely to form in Atlantic; warnings issued for Puerto Rico, US Virgin IslandsA tropical cyclone brewing in the Atlantic is likely to become Tropical Storm Isaias this week and it would affect Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands
USATODAY.com
