Massive Tropical Storm Isaias may reach parts of Florida by this weekend

USATODAY.com Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Tropical Storm Isaias, now lashing Puerto Rico with wind and rain, is expected to be near hurricane strength as it approaches Florida's coast.
 
Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Tropical Storm Isaias Heading Toward Florida

Tropical Storm Isaias Heading Toward Florida 00:32

 Tropical Storm Isaias formed Wednesday over the Caribbean Sea. According to the National Hurricane Center, Isaias is forecast to make landfall over the Dominican Republic before noon Thursday. According to CNN, the treacherous storm will then make its way towards Florida. Tropical storm warnings are...

Tropical Storm Isaias strengthens as it hits Puerto Rico; most of Florida in forecast path

 The official forecast for Isaias shows peak winds of 70 mph when the storm is near the coast of Florida. High wind and heavy rain has hit Puerto Rico.
Lift off! Nasa's Perseverance rover heads to Mars [Video]

Lift off! Nasa's Perseverance rover heads to Mars

Nasa’s new car-sized robotic spacecraft is on its way to Mars in a mission tosearch for evidence of ancient life. The Perseverance rover successfullyblasted from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on Thursday at12.50pm UK time, aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket. It is thethird mission heading to the Red Planet this month after launches by the UAEand China. Perseverance will now travel 314 million miles over a period ofnearly seven months before attempting to land on a 31-mile crater namedJezero.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:14Published
NASA launches Perseverance, its most sophisticated Mars rover to date [Video]

NASA launches Perseverance, its most sophisticated Mars rover to date

NASA's Perseverance blasted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, atop an Atlas V rocket Thursday morning. Story:

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 07:04Published

Tropical Storm Isaias likely to form in Atlantic; warnings issued for Puerto Rico, US Virgin Islands

 A tropical cyclone brewing in the Atlantic is likely to become Tropical Storm Isaias this week and it would affect Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands
 
Tropical Storm Isaias hits Puerto Rico

 Tropical Storm Isaias is battering Puerto Rico, still about 160km west southwest of Ponce, and is heading for the Bahamas.
Orange alert for tropical cyclone ISAIAS-20. Population affected by Category 1 (120 km/h) wind speeds or higher is 0.

 From 28/07/2020 to 30/07/2020, a Tropical Storm (maximum wind speed of 102 km/h) ISAIAS-20 was active in Atlantic. The cyclone affects these countries: Puerto...
