Rev. James Lawson speaks at John Lewis' funeral Thursday, 30 July 2020

Rev. James Lawson trained many future leaders of the civil rights movement, including a young John Lewis, in the practice of nonviolence. Lawson spoke at Lewis' funeral at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, and vowed, "We will not be quiet." Watch his full remarks.