What is Eid al-Adha? Islamic festival of sacrifice will be impacted by coronavirus pandemic
Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Eid al-Adha, or the "festival of sacrifice" is the second of two Eids. It marks the end of the hajj season.
Eid al-Adha Islamic holiday, also called the "Festival of the Sacrifice"
COVID-19: Low footfall in Guwahati markets ahead of Bakri Eid
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:52Published
Eid al-Adha is very different for Australia's Muslims this yearAustralian families and business owners are counting the cost of coronavirus closures during the Muslim festival of sacrifice Eid al-Adha.
SBS
Philippine President declares holiday on Eid al-AdhaJAKARTA, July 30 -- Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday declared July 31 a national holiday to celebrate Eid al-Adha,...
WorldNews
Eid al-Fitr Islamic holiday that marks the end of Ramadan
PM sounds virus warning to Eid worshippersAustralia's deadliest day of COVID-19 has medical experts scrambling for answers and the prime minister warning of possible new restrictions.
SBS
Coronavirus: British Asians 'fear backlash' over virus spread as Eid approaches and racist slurs surface'People need to be a bit more empathetic and step back from making this a race or religious issue,' says community inclusion activist
Independent
