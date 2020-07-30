What is Eid al-Adha? Islamic festival of sacrifice will be impacted by coronavirus pandemic

COVID-19: Low footfall in Guwahati markets ahead of Bakri Eid



Amid COVID-19 pandemic, markets in Assam's Guwahati witnessed relatively low footfall ahead of Bakri Eid. Shopkeepers said their businesses have been badly hit due to COVID. "There are fewer customers in market these days. Our business is badly hit as market condition is poor," a shopkeeper said. Bakra Eid, Bakrid and Eid al-Adha are all names for the 'Feast of the Sacrifice'. Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19cases in Assam has reached 38,408.

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:52 Published on January 1, 1970