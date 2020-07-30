Global  
 

What is Eid al-Adha? Islamic festival of sacrifice will be impacted by coronavirus pandemic

USATODAY.com Thursday, 30 July 2020
Eid al-Adha, or the "festival of sacrifice" is the second of two Eids. It marks the end of the hajj season.
 
Al Jazeera STUDIO
News video: 'Not like other years': Coronavirus dampens Eid al-Adha in Libya

'Not like other years': Coronavirus dampens Eid al-Adha in Libya 02:43

 COVID-19 pandemic affecting livestock market, other businesses, as residents prepare to mark holiday amid restrictions.

COVID-19: Low footfall in Guwahati markets ahead of Bakri Eid [Video]

COVID-19: Low footfall in Guwahati markets ahead of Bakri Eid

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, markets in Assam's Guwahati witnessed relatively low footfall ahead of Bakri Eid. Shopkeepers said their businesses have been badly hit due to COVID. "There are fewer customers in market these days. Our business is badly hit as market condition is poor," a shopkeeper said. Bakra Eid, Bakrid and Eid al-Adha are all names for the 'Feast of the Sacrifice'. Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19cases in Assam has reached 38,408.

Duration: 01:52

Eid al-Adha is very different for Australia's Muslims this year

 Australian families and business owners are counting the cost of coronavirus closures during the Muslim festival of sacrifice Eid al-Adha.
SBS

Philippine President declares holiday on Eid al-Adha

 JAKARTA, July 30 -- Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday declared July 31 a national holiday to celebrate Eid al-Adha,...
WorldNews

PM sounds virus warning to Eid worshippers

 Australia's deadliest day of COVID-19 has medical experts scrambling for answers and the prime minister warning of possible new restrictions.
SBS

Coronavirus: British Asians 'fear backlash' over virus spread as Eid approaches and racist slurs surface

 'People need to be a bit more empathetic and step back from making this a race or religious issue,' says community inclusion activist
Independent

Eid al-Adha: Bakery shops open amid COVID-19 restrictions in Srinagar [Video]

Eid al-Adha: Bakery shops open amid COVID-19 restrictions in Srinagar

The district administration on July 28 has allowed shops to open in Srinagar for two days amid coronavirus lockdown. The shops will be opened from 09:00 am to 05:00 pm on July 29, 30 ahead of Eid..

Duration: 01:53
Nature lover urges Muslim religious leaders to sacrifice eco-friendly goats on 'Eid al-Adha' [Video]

Nature lover urges Muslim religious leaders to sacrifice eco-friendly goats on 'Eid al-Adha'

An artist made eco-friendly goats ahead of 'Eid al-Adha' in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal to save the environment. The president of Sanskriti Bachao Manch, Shekhar Tiwari requested artist to create..

Duration: 01:57

Eid al-Adha Mubarak 2020 live updates - celebrations, news, pictures, video

Eid al-Adha Mubarak 2020 live updates - celebrations, news, pictures, video Eid al-Adha - also known as Eid ul Adha, Greater Eid, Bakra Eid or Qurbani Eid - is here with prayers and festivities in Birmingham, across the UK and around the...
Tamworth Herald

Is it Eid tomorrow 2020 UK? The dates of Eid al-Adha and how long it lasts

Is it Eid tomorrow 2020 UK? The dates of Eid al-Adha and how long it lasts It means the Feast of the Sacrifice and is also known as Greater Eid, Eid Qurban, Qurban Bayrami and other names depending where it is being celebrated around...
Tamworth Herald

Stoke-on-Trent families told to be vigilant amid Covid-19 outbreak ahead of Eid

 The warning comes as thousands of people across the city prepare to celebrate Eid al-Adha starting today, one of the biggest events in the Muslim calendar
The Sentinel Stoke

