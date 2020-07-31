Global  
 

Over 30 million Americans set to lose enhanced unemployment benefits

CBS News Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
Enhanced unemployment benefits for millions of Americans are expiring, as lawmakers on Capitol Hill are at a stalemate. It comes after 1.4 million workers filed for unemployment in the last week and the economy plunged nearly 33% at an annual rate in the second quarter. Nancy Cordes reports.
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA
News video: Senate GOP Outlines Next Coronavirus Relief Bill As Deadline For Enhanced Unemployment Benefits Nears

Senate GOP Outlines Next Coronavirus Relief Bill As Deadline For Enhanced Unemployment Benefits Nears 02:57

 Senate Republicans on Monday outlined their fourth phase of federal coronavirus response efforts, rolling out their legislative package as enhanced unemployment benefits begin expiring for millions of Americans out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic.

