Over 30 million Americans set to lose enhanced unemployment benefits
Friday, 31 July 2020 () Enhanced unemployment benefits for millions of Americans are expiring, as lawmakers on Capitol Hill are at a stalemate. It comes after 1.4 million workers filed for unemployment in the last week and the economy plunged nearly 33% at an annual rate in the second quarter. Nancy Cordes reports.
Senate Republicans on Monday outlined their fourth phase of federal coronavirus response efforts, rolling out their legislative package as enhanced unemployment benefits begin expiring for millions of Americans out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic.
[NFA] President Donald Trump signed executive orders on Saturday partly restoring enhanced unemployment payments to the tens of millions of Americans who lost jobs in the coronavirus pandemic, as the..
Larry Kudlow is against Americans getting any further weekly payments of $600 as supplemental unemployment benefits.
CNN reports the top economic adviser to President Donald Trump reasons, if you get..
By Paul Wiseman, Associated Press Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 | 9:05 a.m. WASHINGTON — Nearly 1.2 million laid-off Americans applied for state unemployment benefits... WorldNews Also reported by •Newsday •TIME