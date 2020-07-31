Robert Durst’s Murder Trial Won’t Resume Until April 2021 Friday, 31 July 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

The murder trial of New York real estate heir Robert Durst won’t resume until April 12, 2021 due to the



The case was scheduled to restart this month after several postponements due to the pandemic, but defense lawyers had objected over health concerns for themselves, jurors and Durst, who is 77 years old.



Durst, the real-estate heir and subject of the HBO docuseries “The Jinx” that aired recorded audio of him seeming to confess to killings, has pleaded not guilty for the 2000 murder of Susan Berman. His trial first began on March 4 but was soon postponed to April 6 due to the pandemic. By late March, a spokesperson for the Superior Court of California said that the proceedings would be delayed once again to May 26. The date had been postponed for a third time to June 23, and then again to July.



*Also Read:* Robert Durst Trial Delayed for 3rd Time, Rescheduled for June 23



The judge had heard opening statements and two days of testimony before the case was suspended in March. The pandemic had also forced courthouses to close for all but essential matters.



Given all the delays, Durst’s legal team had requested a mistrial, according to the Los Angeles Times, and had stated in a motion that the length of time between the court appearances would not allow the real-estate heir to have a fair trial.



*Also Read:* Robert Durst Admits To Writing Tip-Off Note in 2000 Murder of Former Friend



Durst was previously acquitted of murder in Texas after he said he killed and dismembered his neighbor, Morris Black, in self-defense in September 2001. He is also suspected of killing his first wife, Kathleen McCormack, who disappeared in New York in 1982 — however, Durst was never charged.



Durst was the subject of the 2015 HBO television series “The Jinx,” in which Durst was recorded saying “There it is, you’re caught… killed them all, of course.”



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Robert Durst's Murder Trial Delayed Due to Coronavirus



Robert Durst Murder Trial Begins, Prosecution Says Victim 'Knew Her Killer'



Robert Durst Ordered to Stand Trial in Susan Berman Murder Case The murder trial of New York real estate heir Robert Durst won’t resume until April 12, 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, following the multimillionaire’s rejection on Friday to let a judge make a decision on his case sooner.The case was scheduled to restart this month after several postponements due to the pandemic, but defense lawyers had objected over health concerns for themselves, jurors and Durst, who is 77 years old.Durst, the real-estate heir and subject of the HBO docuseries “The Jinx” that aired recorded audio of him seeming to confess to killings, has pleaded not guilty for the 2000 murder of Susan Berman. His trial first began on March 4 but was soon postponed to April 6 due to the pandemic. By late March, a spokesperson for the Superior Court of California said that the proceedings would be delayed once again to May 26. The date had been postponed for a third time to June 23, and then again to July.*Also Read:* Robert Durst Trial Delayed for 3rd Time, Rescheduled for June 23The judge had heard opening statements and two days of testimony before the case was suspended in March. The pandemic had also forced courthouses to close for all but essential matters.Given all the delays, Durst’s legal team had requested a mistrial, according to the Los Angeles Times, and had stated in a motion that the length of time between the court appearances would not allow the real-estate heir to have a fair trial.*Also Read:* Robert Durst Admits To Writing Tip-Off Note in 2000 Murder of Former FriendDurst was previously acquitted of murder in Texas after he said he killed and dismembered his neighbor, Morris Black, in self-defense in September 2001. He is also suspected of killing his first wife, Kathleen McCormack, who disappeared in New York in 1982 — however, Durst was never charged.Durst was the subject of the 2015 HBO television series “The Jinx,” in which Durst was recorded saying “There it is, you’re caught… killed them all, of course.”*Related stories from TheWrap:*Robert Durst's Murder Trial Delayed Due to CoronavirusRobert Durst Murder Trial Begins, Prosecution Says Victim 'Knew Her Killer'Robert Durst Ordered to Stand Trial in Susan Berman Murder Case 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Murder Trial Of Robert Durst May Not Resume Until April 2021 Due To Pandemic



The murder trial of New York real estate heir Robert Durst may not resume until April of 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Amy Johnson reports. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:30 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Robert Durst murder trial to resume in 2021 because of virus LOS ANGELES (AP) — The California murder trial of New York real estate heir Robert Durst is scheduled to resume before a jury in April after the...

Seattle Times 4 hours ago





Tweets about this