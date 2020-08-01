Global  
 

Hurricane Isaias: Some Florida counties, North Carolina, Virginia declare states of emergency as Southeast braces

FOXNews.com Saturday, 1 August 2020
Several states in the U.S. Southeast were bracing Friday night as Hurricane Isaias approached -- expecting it to impact the region this weekend and early next week.
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Issues Emergency Order For Parts Of Florida Including South Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Issues Emergency Order For Parts Of Florida Including South Florida 00:45

 Governor Ron DeSantis issued a state of emergency on Friday for all counties along the state’s east coast in response to Hurricane Isaias as the storm tracks close to the shoreline along its northern journey.

South Florida prepares for the upcoming Tropical Storm Isaias

South Florida prepares for the upcoming Tropical Storm Isaias

The crew from the Seagate Beach Club in Florida remove excess lounge chairs and other resort equipment from the beach, preparring for the upcoming Tropical Storm Isaias on Friday (July 31).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
The track of Hurricane Isaias moves slightly west

The track of Hurricane Isaias moves slightly west

Hurricane Isaias will bring rain bands and near tropical storm force wind in and around Lake Okeechobee this weekend. Wind along Southwest Florida's coast should be around 10-20 mph.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida
Tracking Hurricane Isaias: Tropical Storm Warnings In Miami-Dade and Broward

Tracking Hurricane Isaias: Tropical Storm Warnings In Miami-Dade and Broward

Hurricane warnings have now been issued for parts of the Florida east coast as Tropical storm conditions from Hurricane Isaias continue to spread across the Central Bahamas. Miami-Dade and Broward..

Credit: CBS4 Miami

Hurricane Isaias: Some Florida counties, North Carolina, Virginia declare states of emergency as East Coast braces

 Some east coast states are bracing as Hurricane Isaias approaches the southeastern U.S., expecting it to impact the region this weekend and early next week.
FOXNews.com


