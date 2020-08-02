Global  
 

SpaceX astronauts cleared for return despite weather concerns

CBS News Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
Despite hostile weather conditions posed by Hurricane Isaias, NASA announced that the return of two SpaceX astronauts from the International Space Station is a "go." Mark Strassmann reports.
 Two U.S. astronauts hope to return home to Earth on Sunday if Hurricane Isaias allows it, and they will have seasick bags ready to use if needed.

SpaceX SpaceX American private aerospace company

Nasa astronauts depart ISS en route to first splashdown return in 45 years [Video]

Nasa astronauts depart ISS en route to first splashdown return in 45 years

Two Nasa astronauts will make the first splashdown return in 45 years afterSpaceX’s astronaut carrier the Crew Dragon successfully undocked from theInternational Space Station (ISS) and began its journey back to Earth, SpaceXsaid. Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley made history on May 30 when theybecame the first people to launch into low-Earth orbit on a commercialspacecraft that was built by SpaceX. Their mission, named Demo-2, also markedthe first time Nasa launched astronauts from US soil in nine years.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:37Published

Nasa SpaceX crew return: Astronauts set for ocean splashdown

 Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken's SpaceX capsule will make the first crewed US water landing in 45 years.
BBC News

'Isaias may actually help': NASA plans Sunday splashdown of SpaceX capsule off Florida coast

 The Dragon spacecraft will be traveling at more than 17,500 mph when in begins to enter the Earth's atmosphere.
 
USATODAY.com

SpaceX crew say goodbye before returning to Earth

 Two U.S. astronauts based on the International Space Station on Saturday gave their farewells as they planned to return to Earth. (Aug. 1)
 
USATODAY.com

International Space Station International Space Station Space station in low Earth orbit

Hurricane might delay SpaceX-NASA return trip from ISS

 The first US astronauts to reach the International Space...
WorldNews
The Underwater ISS? Designs For Underwater Research Station And Habitat Are Unveiled [Video]

The Underwater ISS? Designs For Underwater Research Station And Habitat Are Unveiled

Could this be the ocean's equivalent to the International Space Station?. Aquanaut Fabien Cousteau and industrial designer YVES BÉHAR are envisioning the world's largest underwater research station, sixty feet beneath the surface fo the caribbean sea. Proteus will provide a home to scientists and researchers from across the world studying the ocean from the effects of climate change and new marine life to medicinal breakthroughts. The 4,000-square-foot modular lab will sit under the water off the coast of CURAÇAO. Proteus will be powered by wind and solar energy, and ocean thermal energy conversion. The structure will also feature the first underwater greenhouse for growing food.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:05Published

NASA NASA Independent agency of the United States Federal Government

