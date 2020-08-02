|
SpaceX astronauts cleared for return despite weather concerns
Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
Despite hostile weather conditions posed by Hurricane Isaias, NASA announced that the return of two SpaceX astronauts from the International Space Station is a "go." Mark Strassmann reports.
SpaceX American private aerospace company
International Space Station Space station in low Earth orbit
NASA Independent agency of the United States Federal Government
