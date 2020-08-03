Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Emerald Triangle, the Columbus Letters, Built By Angels

CBS News Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Growing pains for legal weed in California; Then, rare, million-dollar copies of a letter written by Christopher Columbus replaced with fakes; And, inside Lalibela, the mysterious holy site visited by 200,000 Ethiopian Christians on their annual pilgrimage.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Emerald Triangle Emerald Triangle Place in California, United States


Christopher Columbus Christopher Columbus Italian explorer, navigator, and colonizer

Today in History for August 3rd

 Highlights of this day in history: Christopher Columbus sets sail; Europe slides further into World War I; A Cold War case heats up Capitol Hill; Air traffic..
USATODAY.com

The forged Christopher Columbus letters

 Copies of a letter written by Christopher Columbus describing his first impressions of the Americas have become so rare and valuable, they're being stolen and..
CBS News

Rare, million-dollar copies of a letter written by Christopher Columbus replaced with fakes

 Copies of a letter written by Christopher Columbus describing his first impressions of the Americas have become so rare and valuable, they're being stolen and..
CBS News
Boston removes decapitated Columbus statue [Video]

Boston removes decapitated Columbus statue

Activists across the U.S. have targeted public monuments they say glorify white supremacy, using both legal and illegal means to take the symbols down. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:26Published

California California State in the western United States

Apple Fire: Massive California wildfire forces evacuations

 Around 7,800 people are told to leave their homes in southern California because of the fire.
BBC News

Apple Fire in California's Riverside County continues to grow

 A massive fire burning in California's Riverside County has scorched more than 20,000 acres and has forced thousands to evacuate. CBS Los Angeles' Desmond Shaw..
CBS News

California COVID-19 cases spiked after July 4th. Family gatherings helped the spread, experts say.

 Experts say more restrictions could be needed, but county and state health officials won't say what their plans are for the coming weeks
USATODAY.com

Ethiopia Ethiopia Country in East Africa

Inside Lalibela, the mysterious holy site

 In the northern highlands of Ethiopia stand 11 churches that the Ethiopian Orthodox Church says were built by angels.
CBS News

Inside Lalibela, the mysterious holy site visited by 200,000 Ethiopian Christians on their annual pilgrimage

 In the northern highlands of Ethiopia stand 11 churches that the Ethiopian Orthodox Church says were built by angels. Scott Pelley reports.
CBS News

Nile dam row: Egypt fumes as Ethiopia celebrates

 Concerns grow as Nile River nations fail to reach a deal on how to share the vital waters.
BBC News

Egypt’s Sisi rules out military action over Ethiopia dam

 Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi said that his country is keen on resolving the crisis over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam through negotiations and..
WorldNews

Lalibela Lalibela Place in Amhara Region, Ethiopia

A pilgrimage to Lalibela for Christmas

 One family walked nearly 100 miles, telling 60 Minutes: "We were very tired, we were falling and getting back up throughout the journey, all to see the..
CBS News

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

The Emerald Triangle, the Columbus Letters, Built By Angels

 Growing pains for legal weed in California; Then, rare, million-dollar copies of a letter written by Christopher Columbus replaced with fakes; And, inside...
CBS News

Inside Lalibela, the mysterious holy site visited by 200,000 Ethiopian Christians on their annual pilgrimage

 In the northern highlands of Ethiopia stand 11 churches that the Ethiopian Orthodox Church says were built by angels. Scott Pelley reports.
CBS News


Tweets about this