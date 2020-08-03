|
The Emerald Triangle, the Columbus Letters, Built By Angels
Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Growing pains for legal weed in California; Then, rare, million-dollar copies of a letter written by Christopher Columbus replaced with fakes; And, inside Lalibela, the mysterious holy site visited by 200,000 Ethiopian Christians on their annual pilgrimage.
Emerald Triangle Place in California, United States
Christopher Columbus Italian explorer, navigator, and colonizer
Today in History for August 3rdHighlights of this day in history: Christopher Columbus sets sail; Europe slides further into World War I; A Cold War case heats up Capitol Hill; Air traffic..
USATODAY.com
The forged Christopher Columbus lettersCopies of a letter written by Christopher Columbus describing his first impressions of the Americas have become so rare and valuable, they're being stolen and..
CBS News
Rare, million-dollar copies of a letter written by Christopher Columbus replaced with fakesCopies of a letter written by Christopher Columbus describing his first impressions of the Americas have become so rare and valuable, they're being stolen and..
CBS News
Boston removes decapitated Columbus statue
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:26Published
California State in the western United States
Apple Fire: Massive California wildfire forces evacuationsAround 7,800 people are told to leave their homes in southern California because of the fire.
BBC News
Apple Fire in California's Riverside County continues to growA massive fire burning in California's Riverside County has scorched more than 20,000 acres and has forced thousands to evacuate. CBS Los Angeles' Desmond Shaw..
CBS News
California COVID-19 cases spiked after July 4th. Family gatherings helped the spread, experts say.Experts say more restrictions could be needed, but county and state health officials won't say what their plans are for the coming weeks
USATODAY.com
Ethiopia Country in East Africa
Inside Lalibela, the mysterious holy siteIn the northern highlands of Ethiopia stand 11 churches that the Ethiopian Orthodox Church says were built by angels.
CBS News
Inside Lalibela, the mysterious holy site visited by 200,000 Ethiopian Christians on their annual pilgrimageIn the northern highlands of Ethiopia stand 11 churches that the Ethiopian Orthodox Church says were built by angels. Scott Pelley reports.
CBS News
Nile dam row: Egypt fumes as Ethiopia celebratesConcerns grow as Nile River nations fail to reach a deal on how to share the vital waters.
BBC News
Egypt’s Sisi rules out military action over Ethiopia damEgyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi said that his country is keen on resolving the crisis over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam through negotiations and..
WorldNews
Lalibela Place in Amhara Region, Ethiopia
A pilgrimage to Lalibela for ChristmasOne family walked nearly 100 miles, telling 60 Minutes: "We were very tired, we were falling and getting back up throughout the journey, all to see the..
CBS News
