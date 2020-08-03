'Rest in paradise': Georgia teen loses both mom and dad to COVID-19 in the same week

PM Modi will represent all devotees at Ram temple bhoomi pujan: CM Yogi



Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, offered prayer at Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya on August 03. The foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram temple is scheduled on August 5. While speaking to ANI, Yogi said, "We've made all arrangements to ensure that there is no laxity on any count. Main focus is on COVID-19. The protocol has to be enforced very strictly. Only those who are invited should come here. All devotees want to come but PM will represent all of them." "To witness this historic moment, it's essential that we light earthen lamps at our homes on 4th and 5th August, religious leaders decorate temples, organise 'deepotsav' and 'akhand Ramayan Path' at temples, and remember their ancestors who sacrificed themselves for Ram temple," he added. Today, CM is on Ayodhya visit to take stock of the preparations for the 'bhoomi pujan' schedule to take place on August 5.

