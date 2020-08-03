Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Rest in paradise': Georgia teen loses both mom and dad to COVID-19 in the same week

USATODAY.com Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Justin Hunter,17, lost his father on July 26 and his mother on July 30. He said they "were a regular family just trying to stay safe."
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Justin Hunter Justin Hunter American football wide receiver


Georgia (U.S. state) Georgia (U.S. state) State in the southeastern United States

Guess Who This Computer Kid Turned Into!

 Before this tech-lovin' tot was starring in original Disney channel movies, she was just another kid playing on the computer growing up in Augusta, Georgia. This..
TMZ.com

Ahead of election, Black women seize the spotlight

 Cobb County, Georgia has recently transformed: from a once reliably Republican suburb to a place where more Black women are demonstrating their political power...
USATODAY.com

North Carolina, Georgia both in play for Biden, Trump in November

 CBS News' Elections and Surveys Director Anthony Salvanto breaks down the latest numbers out of the CBS News Battleground Tracker poll
CBS News

Biden has edge in North Carolina, race is tight in Georgia - CBS poll

 Concern about President Trump's handling of coronavirus pandemic is continuing to take a political toll on him.
CBS News

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

New rapid Covid tests to be rolled out next week [Video]

New rapid Covid tests to be rolled out next week

New Covid-19 tests that can produce a result in 90 minutes are to be rolled out in care homes from next week. Oxford Nanopore is one of the two firms the government has asked to produce the tests, and the vice president for applications explain how it works. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:55Published

West Bengal: CPI(M) leader Mohammed Salim tests positive for COVID-19

 The senior leader of the Marxist party has been admitted to a private hospital on Kolkata's Eastern Metropolitan Bypass
DNA
PM Modi will represent all devotees at Ram temple bhoomi pujan: CM Yogi [Video]

PM Modi will represent all devotees at Ram temple bhoomi pujan: CM Yogi

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, offered prayer at Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya on August 03. The foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram temple is scheduled on August 5. While speaking to ANI, Yogi said, "We've made all arrangements to ensure that there is no laxity on any count. Main focus is on COVID-19. The protocol has to be enforced very strictly. Only those who are invited should come here. All devotees want to come but PM will represent all of them." "To witness this historic moment, it's essential that we light earthen lamps at our homes on 4th and 5th August, religious leaders decorate temples, organise 'deepotsav' and 'akhand Ramayan Path' at temples, and remember their ancestors who sacrificed themselves for Ram temple," he added. Today, CM is on Ayodhya visit to take stock of the preparations for the 'bhoomi pujan' schedule to take place on August 5.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:55Published

Difficult to predict if India will see second wave of Covid-19: ICMR DG

 In an exclusive interview with ANI, (Prof) Dr Bhargava also said that the situation was rapidly evolving and there have been immense variations in spread of..
IndiaTimes

Tweets about this

Shaik57693118

Shaik RT @Milan_reports: . @ICMRDELHI on second wave of #COVID19 in India @ProfBhargava We hv seen immense variations in spread of infection, m… 2 minutes ago

AyushPatidarrr

Ayush Patidar RT @WIONews: India's top medical body, ICMR, predicts that there will be smaller peaks at different times due to varied geography of the co… 8 minutes ago

anilbatchu

Anil KB , Ph.D Implied meaning : First wave peak is not reached yet. Difficult to predict if India will see second wave of Covid-… https://t.co/kkvGp0YNEc 11 minutes ago

bsindia

Business Standard It is difficult to predict whether or not India will see a second wave of #Covid19 infections and there will be sma… https://t.co/hXlETHUhDn 12 minutes ago

WIONews

WION India's top medical body, ICMR, predicts that there will be smaller peaks at different times due to varied geograph… https://t.co/GwqtOJ1x8b 12 minutes ago

yendurianurag

YENDURI ANURAG RT @TOIIndiaNews: Difficult to predict if India will see second wave of Covid-19: ICMR DG https://t.co/siY05dXdrF 16 minutes ago

PIBRaipur

PIB in Chhattisgarh RT @ICMRDELHI: Difficult to predict if India will see second wave of COVID-19: ICMR DG https://t.co/OrHpDHT9mH 17 minutes ago

timesofindia

The Times Of India Difficult to predict if India will see second wave of Covid-19: ICMR DG READ--https://t.co/2omzDReSxY https://t.co/QPaHjftX9A 19 minutes ago