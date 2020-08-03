|
'Rest in paradise': Georgia teen loses both mom and dad to COVID-19 in the same week
Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Justin Hunter,17, lost his father on July 26 and his mother on July 30. He said they "were a regular family just trying to stay safe."
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Justin Hunter American football wide receiver
Georgia (U.S. state) State in the southeastern United States
Guess Who This Computer Kid Turned Into!Before this tech-lovin' tot was starring in original Disney channel movies, she was just another kid playing on the computer growing up in Augusta, Georgia. This..
TMZ.com
Ahead of election, Black women seize the spotlightCobb County, Georgia has recently transformed: from a once reliably Republican suburb to a place where more Black women are demonstrating their political power...
USATODAY.com
North Carolina, Georgia both in play for Biden, Trump in NovemberCBS News' Elections and Surveys Director Anthony Salvanto breaks down the latest numbers out of the CBS News Battleground Tracker poll
CBS News
Biden has edge in North Carolina, race is tight in Georgia - CBS pollConcern about President Trump's handling of coronavirus pandemic is continuing to take a political toll on him.
CBS News
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
New rapid Covid tests to be rolled out next week
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:55Published
West Bengal: CPI(M) leader Mohammed Salim tests positive for COVID-19The senior leader of the Marxist party has been admitted to a private hospital on Kolkata's Eastern Metropolitan Bypass
DNA
PM Modi will represent all devotees at Ram temple bhoomi pujan: CM Yogi
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:55Published
Difficult to predict if India will see second wave of Covid-19: ICMR DGIn an exclusive interview with ANI, (Prof) Dr Bhargava also said that the situation was rapidly evolving and there have been immense variations in spread of..
IndiaTimes
Tweets about this