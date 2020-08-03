Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dan + Shay release quarantine-recorded song

USATODAY.com Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Grammy-winning country duo Dan + Shay released their first new music in 2020, a single they recorded by themselves at home. "I Should Probably Go To Bed" came after their tour abruptly was cut short in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. (July 31)
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Dan + Shay Dan + Shay American country music duo


Grammy Award Grammy Award Accolade by the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences of the United States

"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 8/2

 Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, David Pogue checks up on why nearly half of Americans are believed to be living without high-speed internet access...
CBS News

Tanya Tucker: Legend

 Since the ripe old age of 13, Tanya Tucker has had nearly two dozen Top-40 albums. And after more than 50 years on stage, her latest album, "While I'm Livin',"..
CBS News
Elton John 'Magical Day': 30 Years Sober [Video]

Elton John 'Magical Day': 30 Years Sober

Elton John celebrated a special milestone this week: 30 years of sobriety. The Grammy-, Oscar- and Tony-winning singer-songwriter highlighted the occasion on his social media platforms Wednesday. In a series of photos, he shared the cards he received from loved ones, a festive cake and his 30-year sobriety chip. In a tweet accompanying the images, John noted that he’d just wrapped up a “most magical day” of celebration with his husband, David Furnish, and sons Elijah, 7, and Zachary, 9.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
Drake Raps In Arabic In 'Only You Freestyle' [Video]

Drake Raps In Arabic In 'Only You Freestyle'

Drake and British rapper Headie One dropped "Only You Freestyle" earlier this week -- and, like all Drizzy's records, it immediately went viral. It started off simple enough, with Drake alluding to an Arab woman telling him that he has very Middle Eastern features: "Arabic ting told me that I look like Youssef, look like Hamza." But then the Grammy Award-winning artist started spitting rhymes in Arabic. "Habibti please! That basically translates to: "My love, please.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published

Related videos from verified sources

Eurovision Song Contest The Story of Fire Saga Movie Clip - Volcano Man [Video]

Eurovision Song Contest The Story of Fire Saga Movie Clip - Volcano Man

Eurovision Song Contest The Story of Fire Saga Movie Clip - Volcano Man - Plot synopsis: When aspiring musicians Lars and Sigrit are given the opportunity to represent their country at the world's..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:54Published
Eurovision Song Contest The Story of Fire Saga Movie Clip - Lion of Love [Video]

Eurovision Song Contest The Story of Fire Saga Movie Clip - Lion of Love

Eurovision Song Contest The Story of Fire Saga Movie Clip - Lion of Love - Plot synopsis: When aspiring musicians Lars and Sigrit are given the opportunity to represent their country at the world's..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:53Published
EUROVISION SONG CONTEST The Story Of Fire Saga Movie - Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams [Video]

EUROVISION SONG CONTEST The Story Of Fire Saga Movie - Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams

EUROVISION SONG CONTEST The Story Of Fire Saga Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: When aspiring musicians Lars and Sigrit (played by Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams) are given the opportunity of a..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 03:06Published

Tweets about this