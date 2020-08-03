|
Dan + Shay release quarantine-recorded song
Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Grammy-winning country duo Dan + Shay released their first new music in 2020, a single they recorded by themselves at home. "I Should Probably Go To Bed" came after their tour abruptly was cut short in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. (July 31)
