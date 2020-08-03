Global  
 

The NAACP has an investment fund that trades on the NASDAQ

CBS News Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Marvin Owens of the NAACP and Ethan Powell of Impact Shares discuss an exchange traded fund that the civil rights organization created two years ago. The fund has returned almost 12% to investors since its inception.
NAACP NAACP Civil rights organization in the United States

Nasdaq American stock exchange

