The NAACP has an investment fund that trades on the NASDAQ
Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Marvin Owens of the NAACP and Ethan Powell of Impact Shares discuss an exchange traded fund that the civil rights organization created two years ago. The fund has returned almost 12% to investors since its inception.
