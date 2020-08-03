Global  
 

Biden holds slight edge over Trump in key states ahead of early voting

CBS News Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
With Election Day just three months away and early voting fast approaching, the CBS News Battleground Tracker shows Joe Biden with a lead over President Trump in two key southern states. Natasha Korecki, a 2020 reporter for Politico, joined CBSN to discuss Biden's strategy and where his search for a running mate stands.
Joe Biden

Expected timeline for presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden's VP pick and who it may be

 CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss when presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden could make his highly anticipated..
CBS News

2020 Election Live Updates: When Will Biden Announce His Running Mate?

 Joe Biden is making a new effort to challenge President Trump in Ohio. And in Maricopa County, Ariz., Joe Arpaio is seeking a return as sheriff at age 88.
NYTimes.com

Donald Trump's tone deaf '911' campaign ad is a slap in the face to seniors

 Trump's recent '911' ad, meant to show America under Biden, is tone deaf and offensive to seniors while also showing his misunderstanding of America.
USATODAY.com

Biden increases Texas staff and resources in bid to win Lone Star state

 The last Democrat to win the historically conservative Lone Star state was Jimmy Carter in 1976.
CBS News

Donald Trump

Beyond TikTok: Who else might President Trump ban?

 Other Chinese-owned software could face difficulties in the US, if TikTok ban goes ahead.
BBC News

What's behind Trump's bizarre suggestion

 (CNN)On the same day that three former US presidents joined in a moving tribute to civil rights hero John Lewis and just after the release of government data..
WorldNews

Microsoft poised to purchase TikTok amid national security concerns

 President Trump apparently is halting his plan to shut down the popular video app TikTok in the U.S. The Reuters News Agency reports that the president will give..
CBS News

