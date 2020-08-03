|
Biden holds slight edge over Trump in key states ahead of early voting
Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
With Election Day just three months away and early voting fast approaching, the CBS News Battleground Tracker shows Joe Biden with a lead over President Trump in two key southern states. Natasha Korecki, a 2020 reporter for Politico, joined CBSN to discuss Biden's strategy and where his search for a running mate stands.
