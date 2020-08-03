SpaceX splashdown marks successful end to first U.S. commercial crew mission

PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 17 hours ago Video Credit:- Published SpaceX splashdown hailed as success 01:29 The landmark SpaceX test flight was hailed a success on Sunday after two NASAastronauts returned to Earth in the first splashdown by a US space crew in 45years. It was the first commercially built and operated spacecraft to carrypeople to and from orbit. The return clears the way for another SpaceX...