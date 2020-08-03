|
SpaceX splashdown marks successful end to first U.S. commercial crew mission
Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
When the SpaceX "Endeavour" capsule splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico Sunday afternoon, it marked the successful end of the first U.S. commercial manned space mission. CBS News space analyst Bill Harwood joins CBSN's Lana Zak with details on the historic day, which had been 10 years in the making.
