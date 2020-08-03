Global  
 

AP Top Stories August 3 5P

USATODAY.com Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
AP Top Stories August 3 5PHere are the top stories for Monday, August 3rd: NYC prosecutor explains subpoena justication in Trump tax case; Federal judge calls for more pirvacy after shooting; Tropical Storm Isaias threatens Carolinas; California wildfire continues to burn.
 
Video Credit: The Street
News video: Top Stories, Sports and Business News — August 4

Top Stories, Sports and Business News — August 4 02:46

 From an update on college sports to details on the global pandemic, here are the stories making headlines in the world of sports and business on Tuesday, August 4.

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

US election: Biden opens up 11-point lead over Trump [Video]

US election: Biden opens up 11-point lead over Trump

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:37Published

‘Nasty’, ‘Mean’, ‘Horrible’, ‘Disrespectful’: Trump unloads on Kamala Harris

 WASHINGTON: US President led the Republican and rightwing attack on Democratic vice-presidential nominee on Tuesday, calling her “nasty” (repeatedly),..
WorldNews
U.S. ban on TikTok could cut it off from app stores [Video]

U.S. ban on TikTok could cut it off from app stores

President Donald Trump's executive order banning China's TikTok could prevent U.S. app stores from offering the popular short-video app and make advertising on the platform illegal, according to a White House document seen by Reuters. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:45Published

QAnon Followers Are Hijacking the #SaveTheChildren Movement

 Fans of the pro-Trump conspiracy theory are clogging anti-trafficking hotlines, infiltrating Facebook groups and raising false fears about child exploitation.
NYTimes.com

AP Top Stories August 12 A

 Here's the latest for Wednesday August 12th: Kamala Harris to appear with Joe Biden; Rep. Ilhan Omar wins Democratic primary; D.A. says certain Portland..
USATODAY.com

New York City New York City Largest city in the United States

'Squad' sweep: Omar holds off primary challenger [Video]

'Squad' sweep: Omar holds off primary challenger

U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar held off a well-funded challenger Tuesday and won the Democratic primary in her congressional district, putting her on track for re-election in November along with other members of the "Squad" of four liberal freshmen. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:54Published

6/11: CBSN AM

 Helicopter crashes on roof of NYC building; Gas prices on the decline
CBS News
Ghislaine Maxwell Petitions Judge: Jail Restrictions [Video]

Ghislaine Maxwell Petitions Judge: Jail Restrictions

New York (CNN) Attorneys for Ghislaine Maxwell asked a federal judge on Monday to direct the Bureau of Prisons to release her into the general population of the federal facility where she's incarcerated, saying she has been "held under uniquely onerous conditions" in the wake of last year's jailhouse death of her former boyfriend and alleged accomplice, Jeffrey Epstein. "As a result of what occurred with Mr. Epstein, Ms.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published

Egg producer accused of quadrupling prices amid pandemic

 One of the nation's biggest egg producers illegally sought to "line its own pockets," New York prosecutors allege.
CBS News

Concerns about COVID-19 in children

 Dr. Dyan Hes, a pediatrician in New York City, joins CBSN to discuss the challenges of going back to school amid the coronavirus pandemic, plus a new study that..
CBS News

Hurricane Isaias Hurricane Isaias Category 1 Atlantic hurricane in 2020

Power outages after Tropical Storm Isaias were a warning to utilities

 A worker in a bucket truck addresses downed power lines along Bread and Cheese Hollow Road in Fort Salonga, New York after a tree knocked them out following..
The Verge

Tropical Storm Isaias hits NYC neighborhood hard

 At least six people are dead after Tropical Storm Isaias spawned tornadoes and dumped rain during an inland march up the U.S. East Coast. The Briarwood..
USATODAY.com
Isaias leaves trail of destruction in Northeast [Video]

Isaias leaves trail of destruction in Northeast

[NFA] Tropical Storm Isaias killed at least four people on Tuesday as it made its way up the U.S. Atlantic Coast, including two deaths at a North Carolina trailer park that was struck by a tornado spun off by hurricane-force winds. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:18Published

Watch as Isaias takes down huge tree in New York, almost hitting Long Island home

 There were reports of downed trees, damage to buildings, and widespread power outages as Tropical Storm Isaias passed over New York.
USATODAY.com

At least six people killed after Isaias strikes East Coast, causing flooding and power outages

 The powerful storm Isaias killed at least six people as it churned its way up the Eastern Seaboard Tuesday. The damage is spread out from the Carolinas to New..
CBS News

California California State in the western United States

Eye Opener: Kamala Harris named Biden’s running mate

 California Senator Kamala Harris has been named presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s 2020 running mate. Also, the Big Ten college athletic conference..
CBS News

John Legend and Taylor Swift cheer as Biden picks Kamala Harris as running mate

 Famous faces from the worlds of film, TV and music have celebrated Joe Biden’s decision to name California Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate. Taylor..
WorldNews

Coronavirus live updates: Scientists say new nasal spray can help fight COVID; college football season in shambles; Texas passes 500K cases

 Scientists in California develop say their nasal spray "AeroNabs" can help against COVID. Texas surpasses 500K cases. Latest news.
USATODAY.com

From Anand Mahindra to Priyanka Chopra, Indians celebrate Senator Kamala Harris' democratic nomination as VP

 Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday picked California Senator Kamala Harris to be his vice-presidential running mate. Harris will be the first..
DNA

Where Kamala Harris stands on the issues

 The California senator has a long record as a prosecutor and U.S. senator.
CBS News

Cars submerged in South Korea floods [Video]

Cars submerged in South Korea floods

Cars and houses were submerged in Gwangju, South Korea on Sunday (August 9) following severe floods which have killed dozens. The country's longest monsoon in seven years has caused landslides and..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:19Published
South Korea river rages under bridge during floods [Video]

South Korea river rages under bridge during floods

Cars and houses were submerged in Gwangju, South Korea following severe floods which have killed dozens. The country's longest monsoon in seven years has caused landslides and widespread flooding..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:24Published
Cars submerged by deadly monsoon floods in South Korea [Video]

Cars submerged by deadly monsoon floods in South Korea

Cars were submerged at a bus station in South Korea on Tuesday (August 11) following one of the country's worst monsoon seasons in its history. Footage from Gwangju province shows muddy brown water..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:34Published

