|
Possible VP pick Susan Rice says she can handle pandemic
Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
Rice said the coronavirus pandemic must be handled "far more effectively" than how the Trump administration is handling it.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Susan Rice 24th United States National Security Advisor
Susan Rice on what she could bring to a Biden 2020 ticketAs presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden hones in on his pick for running mate, potential "Veepstakes" candidate and former U.N. Ambassador Susan Rice joins..
CBS News
Lobbying Intensifies Among V.P. Candidates as Biden’s Search Nears an EndTwo women, Representative Karen Bass and Susan Rice, the former national security adviser, are among the most formidable contenders on Joe Biden’s list.
NYTimes.com
Susan Rice Wants to Run for Office. Will Her First Campaign Be for V.P.?The former national security adviser is on the short list to be Joe Biden’s running mate. She has never been elected to public office, but in 2018 she took a..
NYTimes.com
U.S. Senate panel approves subpoena power in Trump-Russia probe
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:48Published
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
'It is what it is,' Trump says of rising coronavirus deaths as he insists outbreak is 'under control'When asked if he was giving people a "false sense of security" with his positive spin on the outbreak, Trump said the virus is "under control."
USATODAY.com
Trump claims COVID-19 is "under control," contradicting health expertsIn an interview that aired on Monday, President Trump claimed that the coronavirus is "under control," despite the death toll in the U.S. crossing 150,000. In..
CBS News
Eye Opener: Hurricane Isaias makes landfall in the CarolinasIsaias made landfall as a hurricane on Monday night, prompting weather warnings all along the East Coast. Also, President Trump claimed the coronavirus pandemic..
CBS News
China accuses US of ‘outright bullying’ over TikTokChina accused the United States on Tuesday of “outright bullying” over popular video app TikTok, after President Donald Trump ramped up pressure for its US..
WorldNews
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this