Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Possible VP pick Susan Rice says she can handle pandemic

CBS News Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
Rice said the coronavirus pandemic must be handled "far more effectively" than how the Trump administration is handling it.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Susan Rice Susan Rice 24th United States National Security Advisor

Susan Rice on what she could bring to a Biden 2020 ticket

 As presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden hones in on his pick for running mate, potential "Veepstakes" candidate and former U.N. Ambassador Susan Rice joins..
CBS News

Lobbying Intensifies Among V.P. Candidates as Biden’s Search Nears an End

 Two women, Representative Karen Bass and Susan Rice, the former national security adviser, are among the most formidable contenders on Joe Biden’s list.
NYTimes.com

Susan Rice Wants to Run for Office. Will Her First Campaign Be for V.P.?

 The former national security adviser is on the short list to be Joe Biden’s running mate. She has never been elected to public office, but in 2018 she took a..
NYTimes.com
U.S. Senate panel approves subpoena power in Trump-Russia probe [Video]

U.S. Senate panel approves subpoena power in Trump-Russia probe

A divided Senate Judiciary Committee approved sweeping subpoena power on Thursday for a politically charged congressional probe of an FBI investigation into Republican President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and its contacts with Russia. Jillian Kitchener has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:48Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

'It is what it is,' Trump says of rising coronavirus deaths as he insists outbreak is 'under control'

 When asked if he was giving people a "false sense of security" with his positive spin on the outbreak, Trump said the virus is "under control."
USATODAY.com

Trump claims COVID-19 is "under control," contradicting health experts

 In an interview that aired on Monday, President Trump claimed that the coronavirus is "under control," despite the death toll in the U.S. crossing 150,000. In..
CBS News

Eye Opener: Hurricane Isaias makes landfall in the Carolinas

 Isaias made landfall as a hurricane on Monday night, prompting weather warnings all along the East Coast. Also, President Trump claimed the coronavirus pandemic..
CBS News

China accuses US of ‘outright bullying’ over TikTok

 China accused the United States on Tuesday of “outright bullying” over popular video app TikTok, after President Donald Trump ramped up pressure for its US..
WorldNews

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Demand slumps for Thai rice due to drought, pandemic [Video]

Demand slumps for Thai rice due to drought, pandemic

Thailand is the world’s second-largest exporter of rice but is likely to drop down the list this year.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:13Published

Tweets about this

worldnwsdotcom

World News Eye Opener: Hurricane Isaias Makes Landfall In The Carolinas more at https://t.co/9SzEp2k23L https://t.co/WK06Lv80ie 3 hours ago

gridpointwx

GridPointWeather Eye Opener: #HURRICANE Isaias makes landfall in the Carolinas https://t.co/kqf9C1NJay 3 hours ago

TimMelino

Tim Melino Eye Opener: #HURRICANE Isaias makes landfall in the Carolinas https://t.co/JJAEuIK6zs #GPWX 3 hours ago