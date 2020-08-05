Global  
 

At least 2 dead after tornado rips through area hit by Tropical Storm Isaias

CBS News Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
Tropical Storm Isaias has been downgraded from a hurricane, but it's still causing damage to the East Coast. At least 2 people died in a related tornado in North Carolina. CBS News' Michael George has the latest on the damage and CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli joins CBSN to explain where the storm will go to next.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Tropical Storm Isaias Causes Major Power Outages Throughout Tri-State Area

Tropical Storm Isaias Causes Major Power Outages Throughout Tri-State Area 00:28

 Tropical Storm Isaias caused major power outages across the tri-state area Tuesday.

U.S. Northeast lashed by Tropical Storm Isaias [Video]

U.S. Northeast lashed by Tropical Storm Isaias

[NFA] Tropical Storm Isaias triggered rare tornadoes and knocked out power as it raced up the U.S. East Coast on Tuesday, killing at least three people and leaving millions of residents without power. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:14Published
Tornadoes leave trail of destruction along East Coast

 At least 20 tornadoes have left a trail of destruction as Tropical Storm Isaias slammed into East Coast on Tuesday. Chip Reid reports.
CBS News

At least 4 people dead, dozens injured after Tropical Storm Isaias rips through the East Coast

 At least 4 people are dead and dozens are injured after Tropical Storm Isaias ripped slammed the East Coast on Tuesday. The storm spawned at least 20 tornadoes,..
CBS News

Tropical Storm Isaias batters U.S. Northeast [Video]

Tropical Storm Isaias batters U.S. Northeast

[NFA] Tropical Storm Isaias raced up the U.S. East Coast on Tuesday, generating tornadoes and knocking out power, and a twister in North Carolina killed at least one person when it obliterated a mobile home park. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:03Published

Strong winds, flooding as Isaias hits East Coast

 Tropical Storm Isaias is spawning tornadoes and dumping rain during an inland march up the U.S. East Coast. Isaias made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane near..
USATODAY.com

Downed Tree Kills Man In Queens, Waitress On UWS Hurt By Branch [Video]

Downed Tree Kills Man In Queens, Waitress On UWS Hurt By Branch

A man in Queens was killed after a tree fell on his vehicle Tuesday, and the mayor later went to look at the damage in Astoria; CBSN New York's Alice Gainer reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:38Published
Large Scaffolding Falls On Top Of Cars In Yonkers [Video]

Large Scaffolding Falls On Top Of Cars In Yonkers

There were frightening moments in Westchester County as scaffolding came crashing down during Tropical Storm Isaias on Tuesday; CBSN New York's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:54Published
Tropical Storm Isaias Moves Through Maryland; Causes Widespread Damage [Video]

Tropical Storm Isaias Moves Through Maryland; Causes Widespread Damage

Tropical Storm Isaias dumped heavy rain in parts of Maryland Tuesday as it moved through the region.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 12:09Published

Tropical Storm Isaias brings strong winds and heavy rain to East Coast

 Tropical Storm Isaias is sweeping along the East Coast after making landfall as a Category 1 hurricane last night in North Carolina. CBS News meteorologist and...
CBS News

More Than 2M in Dark With Isaias Hitting East Coast

 More than 2 million homes and businesses have lost power along the East Coast as Tropical Storm Isaias swirled through New York and the Northeast, killing a man...
Newsmax

