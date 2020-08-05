At least 2 dead after tornado rips through area hit by Tropical Storm Isaias Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

Tropical Storm Isaias has been downgraded from a hurricane , but it's still causing damage to the East Coast . At least 2 people died in a related tornado in North Carolina . CBS News' Michael George has the latest on the damage and CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli joins CBSN to explain where the storm will go to next. 👓 View full article

