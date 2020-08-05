|
At least 2 dead after tornado rips through area hit by Tropical Storm Isaias
Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
Tropical Storm Isaias has been downgraded from a hurricane, but it's still causing damage to the East Coast. At least 2 people died in a related tornado in North Carolina. CBS News' Michael George has the latest on the damage and CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli joins CBSN to explain where the storm will go to next.
