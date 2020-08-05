Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lebanon assesses aftermath of massive Beirut explosion

CBS News Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
Smoke was still rising from the port, where towering grain silos had been shattered.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Massive & Deadly Explosion Rocks Beirut

Massive & Deadly Explosion Rocks Beirut 01:31

 CBS4's Natalie Brand reports the exact cause of the blast is unknown.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Lebanon Lebanon Country in the Middle East

Those responsible for Beirut 'catastrophe' will 'pay price': PM [Video]

Those responsible for Beirut 'catastrophe' will 'pay price': PM

Hassan Diab also appeals for international assistance to help Lebanon, which is already mired in major economic crisis.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:31Published
Watch: Huge explosions rock Lebanon's Beirut; buildings & cars totalled [Video]

Watch: Huge explosions rock Lebanon's Beirut; buildings & cars totalled

A massive explosion rocked Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the city's port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. More than 70 people were killed and 3,000 injured, with bodies buried in the rubble, officials said. It was not clear what caused the blast, which struck with the force of a 3.5 magnitude earthquake, according to Germany’s geosciences center GFZ, and was heard and felt as far away as Cyprus more than 200 kilometers (180 miles) across the Mediterranean. Lebanon's interior minister said it appeared that a large cache of ammonium nitrate in the port had detonated. For hours after the explosion, the most destructive in all of Lebanon’s troubled history, ambulances rushed in from around the country to carry away the wounded. Hospitals quickly filled beyond capacity, pleading for blood supplies, and generators to keep their lights on.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:32Published

Beirut blast: Lebanon in mourning after massive explosion

 At least 78 people died and more than 4,000 were injured after a huge explosion at the city's port.
BBC News

Trump offers 'sympathies, assistance' to Lebanon

 President Donald Trump offered his "deepest sympathies" to the people of Lebanon after more than 70 people were killed and more than 3,000 were injured in the..
USATODAY.com

Beirut Beirut Capital and chief port of Lebanon

'Apocalypse': Beirut confronts devastation after blast killed at least 100

 Residents of Beirut awoke to a scene of utter devastation on Wednesday, after a massive explosion at the port sent shock waves across the Lebanese capital,..
New Zealand Herald

"Shocked, saddened by loss of lives," PM Modi on massive Beirut explosion that claimed over 78 lives

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed condolences to the families of people who lost their lives in a massive explosion in Beirut, that has claimed..
DNA

Shocked and saddened: PM Modi on explosion in Beirut

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed shock at the loss of lives in a massive explosion that rocked Beirut and said India's thoughts and prayers..
IndiaTimes

Related videos from verified sources

Massive Explosions In Beirut Leave Dozens Dead, More Than 3,000 Injured [Video]

Massive Explosions In Beirut Leave Dozens Dead, More Than 3,000 Injured

A massive explosion rocked Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the city's port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. More than 70 people were killed..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 04:01Published
Former San Diegan describes Beirut explosion 'shock wave' [Video]

Former San Diegan describes Beirut explosion 'shock wave'

A former San Diegan who lives 3 miles from the site of a deadly, massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, is describing the terrifying moments of the blast.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:34Published
Trump says Beirut explosion looks like 'attack' [Video]

Trump says Beirut explosion looks like 'attack'

President Donald Trump on Tuesday cast a massive explosion that killed dozens of people and wounded thousands in Lebanon's capital, Beirut, as a possible attack and offered U.S. help.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:05Published

Related news from verified sources

Bhumi Pednekar on Beirut explosion

 An enormous explosion in Beirut on Tuesday caused massive destruction at the Lebanese capital’s port. Casualties are being reported while several have been...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Japan TodayWales OnlineCNACTV News

Beirut explosion kills 78, over 4,000 injured; Lebanon expects toll to rise

 It was the most powerful explosion in years in Beirut, which is already reeling from an economic crisis and a surge in coronavirus infections.
Zee News Also reported by •DNAHNGNFT.comBusiness InsiderCNA

"Shocked, saddened by loss of lives," PM Modi on massive Beirut explosion that claimed over 78 lives

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed condolences to the families of people who lost their lives in a massive explosion in Beirut, that has claimed...
DNA Also reported by •Japan TodayNYTimes.com

Tweets about this