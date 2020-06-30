Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ baby’s name revealed

CBS News Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds love the unique baby monikers
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Blake Lively Blake Lively American actress

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively 'Deeply, Unreservedly Sorry' For Plantation Wedding [Video]

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively 'Deeply, Unreservedly Sorry' For Plantation Wedding

Ryan Reynolds says he and his wife, Blake Lively, are apologizing for their wedding location. The couple held their 2012 wedding on a former plantation in South Carolina, reports CNN. Reynolds says the location is "something we'll always be deeply and unreservedly sorry for." "It's impossible to reconcile," he said, referring to the plantation choice as a mistake. He also added it can "cause you to shut down or it can re-frame things and move you into action.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

Ryan Reynolds says he and Blake Lively are 'unreservedly sorry' for plantation wedding

 Ryan Reynolds is speaking up a his 2012 wedding with Blake Lively, which has been criticized for taking place on a plantation, calling it a "mistake."
USATODAY.com
Blake Lively raving about Taylor Swift's new album amid baby-name reveal drama [Video]

Blake Lively raving about Taylor Swift's new album amid baby-name reveal drama

Blake Lively has made it clear she has no problem with her friend Taylor Swift's revealing of the name of her third child on her new album Folklore by raving about the release.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published
Blake Lively jokes clip from husband's film Buried got her 'pregnant' [Video]

Blake Lively jokes clip from husband's film Buried got her 'pregnant'

Blake Lively has reacted to a clip from her husband Ryan Reynolds' 2010 film Buried by joking it got her 'pregnant' with baby number four.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:45Published

Ryan Reynolds Ryan Reynolds Canadian actor

Ryan Reynolds regrets plantation wedding location [Video]

Ryan Reynolds regrets plantation wedding location

Ryan Reynolds will always deeply regret staging his 2012 wedding on a former slave plantation.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published

Stolen teddy bear Ryan Reynolds offered $5,000 reward for has been returned to owner

 Ryan Reynolds is beary happy after Mara Soriano's stolen teddy bear containing a recording from her late mother was returned safely.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ryan Reynolds regrets hosting Blake Lively wedding at a former plantation [Video]

Ryan Reynolds regrets hosting Blake Lively wedding at a former plantation

Ryan Reynolds believes hosting his 2012 wedding to Blake Lively on the grounds of a former plantation was a "giant mistake".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:58Published
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively dig deep to aid indigenous leaders in Canada [Video]

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively dig deep to aid indigenous leaders in Canada

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are handing out more summer cash - this time to a leadership initiative for indigenous women in Nova Scotia.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:42Published
Ryan Reynolds und Blake Lively spenden 200.000 Dollar [Video]

Ryan Reynolds und Blake Lively spenden 200.000 Dollar

Die Stars haben 200.000 Dollar für eine Führungsinitiative für indigene Frauen gespendet.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:47Published

Related news from verified sources

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ baby’s name revealed

 Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds love the unique baby monikers
CBS News Also reported by •Mid-DayContactMusicIndiaTimesUSATODAY.com

Deadpool 3: Ryan shares heartbreaking update

 Ryan Reynolds is known for his sense of humour and stellar performances on the silver screen. While the actor has been entertaining fans with his witty posts, he...
IndiaTimes

Ryan Reynolds’ ‘Green Lantern’ Re-Edit Puts Him in Snyder Cut and Casts Tom Cruise as Hal Jordan (Video)

Ryan Reynolds’ ‘Green Lantern’ Re-Edit Puts Him in Snyder Cut and Casts Tom Cruise as Hal Jordan (Video) Ryan Reynolds has never been shy about poking fun at his first failed attempt at superhero stardom in “Green Lantern,” and on Tuesday he shared his own...
The Wrap Also reported by •Mid-DayAceShowbiz

Tweets about this