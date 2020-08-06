ShowBiz Minute: Paul, AAFCA, Gomez

Global  
 

Thursday, 6 August 2020
FBI agents serve search warrant at the California home of YouTube star Jake Paul; Viola Davis, Sterling K. Brown and LeBron James among honorees at the AAFCA TV Honors later this month; Selena Gomez is taking the heat in the kitchen with new cooking show, "Selena + Chef." (Aug. 6)
 
