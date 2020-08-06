|
ShowBiz Minute: Paul, AAFCA, Gomez
Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
FBI agents serve search warrant at the California home of YouTube star Jake Paul; Viola Davis, Sterling K. Brown and LeBron James among honorees at the AAFCA TV Honors later this month; Selena Gomez is taking the heat in the kitchen with new cooking show, "Selena + Chef." (Aug. 6)
Jake Paul American actor and Internet personality
Jake Paul Had Guns on Display in YouTube Video Before FBI RaidJake Paul hasn't been low-key about showing off his weapons, and a casual display of 2 firearms in a recent video may have been a factor in the massive response..
TMZ.com
YouTube star Jake Paul's LA home raided by FBI
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:17Published
FBI searches California home of YouTube star Jake PaulMisdemeanor charges against Paul stemming from a June incident in Arizona were dropped, but police said they may refile pending the outcome of a federal..
CBS News
Jake Paul: FBI, SWAT team raid house of YouTuber; Scottsdale drops looting charges – for nowFBI agents, including a SWAT team, served a search warrant at the home of YouTube star Jake Paul on Wednesday. And Scottsdale dropped looting charges.
USATODAY.com
African-American Film Critics Association organization
California State in the western United States
Can loneliness be cured with a pill? Scientists are now asking the questionChronic loneliness has little to do with being alone, experts say – could a pharmaceutical treatment help lonely people form meaningful relationships? Shortly..
WorldNews
California sues Uber, Lyft for driver wage theftCalifornia has filed lawsuits against Uber and Lyft for alleged wage theft by misclassifying their drivers as independent contractors rather than employees, the..
WorldNews
Water, Sand and Plenty of Elbow Room on 8 Wild, Protected CoastlinesFrom California to Cape Cod, these national seashores and lakeshores offer everything from bird-watching to boating to basking in the sun.
NYTimes.com
Federal Bureau of Investigation Governmental agency belonging to the United States Department of Justice
LeBron James American basketball player
LeBron James responds to Trump's protest criticismThe president branded NBA stars who kneel during the national anthem "disgraceful."
CBS News
LeBron James: Donald Trump no loss to NBALeBron James says that basketball will not miss Donald Trump after the US president says he turns off coverage of games featuring social justice protests.
BBC News
LeBron James says NBA community isn't sad about losing President Donald Trump's viewershipLeBron James said the NBA community probably doesn't care about losing viewership of President Donald Trump after protesting racial inequality.
USATODAY.com
Students of LeBron James' I PROMISE School among virtual fans for Lakers-Thunder gameA group with the LeBron James Family Foundation, including several I PROMISE School students, will be part of the virtual crowd for Lakers-Thunder.
USATODAY.com
Sterling K. Brown American actor
Viola Davis American actress
Viola Davis insists if black women don't speak up about racism, it'll cost them their lives
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:55Published
YouTube Video-sharing service owned by Google
Google Pulls 2,500 China-Linked YouTube Channels Over DisinformationGoogle says it has deleted more than 2,500 YouTube channels tied to China as part of its effort to weed out disinformation on the videosharing platform. The..
WorldNews
