Thousands still without power in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut days after Tropical Storm Isaias

USATODAY.com Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
Tropical Storm Isaias ripped through New Jersey with winds reaching close to 70 mph,
 
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: New York bus, multiple cars get trapped under tree, live power lines due to Hurricane Isaias

New York bus, multiple cars get trapped under tree, live power lines due to Hurricane Isaias 01:43

 A bus in Brooklyn, New York felt the wrath of Hurricane Isaias on Tuesday (August 4) after strong winds broke a tree in half, causing it to fall on power lines and trapping two cars underneath.

At least six people killed after Isaias strikes East Coast, causing flooding and power outages

 The powerful storm Isaias killed at least six people as it churned its way up the Eastern Seaboard Tuesday. The damage is spread out from the Carolinas to New..
CBS News

Appeals Court Blocks Immigrant Wealth Test in the Northeast

 The federal court ruled that the Trump administration’s so-called public charge rule for green card applicants could not go into effect in New York,..
NYTimes.com
'Oh My God': Possible tornado sighted in Litchfield County, Connecticut

 The National Weather Service reported a possible tornado in Connecticut, during storms that downed trees and caused damage to property on August 2.
USATODAY.com

Marina Gives Way During Storm Swell [Video]

Marina Gives Way During Storm Swell

Occurred on August 4, 2020 / Avalon, New Jersey, USAInfo from Licensor: "Storm Isaias hit and the winds and strong current battered Avalon Marina for hours. Eventually, the first set of docks and..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 01:07Published
Hurricane Isaias Leaves at Least 6 Dead, Millions Without Power on the East Coast [Video]

Hurricane Isaias Leaves at Least 6 Dead, Millions Without Power on the East Coast

The hurricane made landfall on Monday night and was downgraded to a post-tropical storm a day later.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:06Published
Connecticut Governor Declares Emergency, Asks FEMA For Help [Video]

Connecticut Governor Declares Emergency, Asks FEMA For Help

With more than 600,000 power outages after Tropical Storm Isaias, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has declared a state of emergency.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:24Published

