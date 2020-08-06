Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

2020 Atlantic hurricane season has broken records, NOAA now says there may be more storms than names

FOXNews.com Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
Nine named storms already in the books have broken records for the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, but government forecasters said Thursday that even stormier conditions are on the horizon that could push the limit on traditional storm names.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Hurricane Isaias Makes Landfall In The Carolinas

Hurricane Isaias Makes Landfall In The Carolinas 00:32

 Hurricane Isaias roared into North Carolina Monday night. The powerful storm brought coastal and inland flooding to the state. According to CNN, the storm that is expected to continue its path up the east coast. Isaias is packing wind speeds maxing out at 85 mph and has strengthened into a Category 1...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

NOAA Says We're In For "Extremely Active Season" [Video]

NOAA Says We're In For "Extremely Active Season"

With nine named storms down, and the peak of hurricane season still ahead of us, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has updated its forecast for this year.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:31Published
Researchers Predicting Among Busiest Atlantic Hurricane Seasons [Video]

Researchers Predicting Among Busiest Atlantic Hurricane Seasons

Tropical Storm Isaias just made its way up along the East Coast (3:14). WCCO Mid-Morning - August 6, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 03:14Published
Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast [Video]

Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

Today should be dry with highs in the upper-70s to around 80 with a few clouds. Tonight should be a quiet and comfortable night again with lows in the upper-50s. We are back into the lower-80s on..

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 02:44Published

Related news from verified sources

Hurricane Alpha? Amped up season forecast, names may run out

 Already smashing records, this year’s hyperactive Atlantic hurricane season is about to get even nastier, forecasters predict. In the coming months, they...
SeattlePI.com

Isaias: How to pronounce this new storm name and how hurricanes get their names

 The next named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season is Isaias. Here's how tropical storms get their names.  
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this