2020 Atlantic hurricane season has broken records, NOAA now says there may be more storms than names
Thursday, 6 August 2020 () Nine named storms already in the books have broken records for the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, but government forecasters said Thursday that even stormier conditions are on the horizon that could push the limit on traditional storm names.
Hurricane Isaias roared into North Carolina Monday night. The powerful storm brought coastal and inland flooding to the state. According to CNN, the storm that is expected to continue its path up the east coast. Isaias is packing wind speeds maxing out at 85 mph and has strengthened into a Category 1...