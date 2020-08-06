|
A look at Biden's potential running mates: Stacey Abrams, Sally Yates, Michelle Lujan Grisham, and Gretchen Whitmer
Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden is expected to announce his pick for vice president next week. CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joined CBSN with more on some of the contenders: Stacey Abrams, Sally Yates, Michelle Lujan Grisham, and Gretchen Whitmer.
Joe Biden Former U.S. vice president, presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Kamala Harris Is Biden’s V.P. PickA former rival for the Democratic nomination, she will be the first Black woman to be nominated for national office by a major political party.
NYTimes.com
That's the ticket: Joe Biden picks Sen. Kamala Harris as his 2020 vice presidential running mateShe has been a VP contender since she endorsed Biden. Harris is the first Black woman and Asian American person on a major-party presidential ticket.
USATODAY.com
Biden VP pick: Kamala Harris chosen as running mateThe California senator is the first black woman to be chosen as a running mate.
BBC News
Biden finalizes VP pick with announcement expected soonThe campaign is in the process of informing top Democrats that Biden has made a decision.
CBS News
Sally Yates American lawyer and former prosecutor
8/5/20: Red and BluePres. Trump's rift with COVID-19 experts; Sally Yates testifies on Capitol Hill
CBS News
Sally Yates, Under Attack by Republicans, Defends Flynn InvestigationThe former deputy attorney general criticized the Justice Department’s decision to drop its prosecution of Michael T. Flynn, President Trump’s former..
NYTimes.com
Sally Yates says Comey went rogue by sending agents to interview FlynnFlynn was interviewed by the FBI at the White House in January 2017.
CBS News
Former acting AG Sally Yates set to testify before Senate panel on Russia inquiryYates was dismissed for refusing to defend President Donald Trump's Muslim travel ban days after he was inaugurated.
USATODAY.com
Stacey Abrams American politician, lawyer, voting rights activist, and author
'Blatant disrespect of Black women': Women leaders criticize treatment of Black women being considered as Biden VP pickSen. Kamala Harris, Rep. Karen Bass, Susan Rice, Rep. Val Demings and Stacey Abrams have all been floated as possible running mates for Biden.
USATODAY.com
WNBA players wear shirts opposing Dream co-owner Kelly LoefflerPlayers have received support from many fans, including Stacey Abrams, who endorsed Warnock in January.
CBS News
Election night 2020 will be different -Abrams
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:10Published
Michelle Lujan Grisham 32nd Governor of New Mexico
Pressure among Dems for Biden's running mate pick
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:31Published
Gretchen Whitmer 49th Governor of Michigan
Michigan Democrats Hesitate on Whitmer as V.P.: ‘Selfishly, We Need Her Here’She is suddenly on Joe Biden’s shortlist. Can Michigan afford to lose her?
NYTimes.com
Whitmer Visits Biden as V.P. Pick NearsJoe Biden met with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer last weekend, the first in-person session he is known to have had with a potential running mate. The news..
WorldNews
Biden meets with Michigan's Gretchen Whitmer days before VP announcementMichigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer traveled to Delaware by private plane Friday evening, CBS News has learned. She met with presumptive Democratic nominee Joe..
CBS News
Michigan governor takes steps to combat racismMichigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces additional steps to combat racism, declaring it a public health crisis (Aug. 5)
USATODAY.com
Ed O'Keefe (journalist) journalist
Joe Biden close to picking a running mate, while speakers are announced for DNC conventionThe decision of who Joe Biden will pick to be his running mate is imminent. The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee has interviewed top finalists for the..
CBS News
Biden expected to announce running mate this weekOur new CBS News Battleground Tracker poll shows President Trump trailing Joe Biden by six points in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, two of the key 2016 swing states..
CBS News
Women lawmakers balancing work and child care amid pandemicSome women lawmakers in Congress are working from home and taking care of their kids. Their experiences are shaping the legislative response to child care issues..
CBS News
How Biden's running mate and upcoming convention could alter the 2020 racePresumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden is expected to announce his running mate any time now. Many activists are pushing the 77-year-old to choose a Black..
CBS News
Former Vice President Joe Biden could pick a running mate at any point this weekFormer Vice President Joe Biden joked to reporters that he has picked his Democratic presidential running mate. The highly anticipated announcement of his pick..
CBS News
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Trump’s Push to Cut Payroll Taxes Opens a Democratic Line of AttackBecause the taxes provide funding for Social Security, Democrats have seized on the issue as they try to erode support for the president among older voters.
NYTimes.com
Progressives look to Supreme Court to motivate votersProgressive groups are focusing on the future of the Supreme Court to help motivate Democratic voters in the 2020 election. CBS News political reporter Melissa..
CBS News
Vice President Susan Rice? Has a Ring to It! #SusanRiceForVPVice President Susan Rice? Has a Ring to It! Today, the Democratic National Convention has released its list of speakers for the event to begin on August 17,..
WorldNews
