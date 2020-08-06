Global  
 

A look at Biden's potential running mates: Stacey Abrams, Sally Yates, Michelle Lujan Grisham, and Gretchen Whitmer

CBS News Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden is expected to announce his pick for vice president next week. CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joined CBSN with more on some of the contenders: Stacey Abrams, Sally Yates, Michelle Lujan Grisham, and Gretchen Whitmer.
Joe Biden Joe Biden Former U.S. vice president, presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Kamala Harris Is Biden’s V.P. Pick

 A former rival for the Democratic nomination, she will be the first Black woman to be nominated for national office by a major political party.
NYTimes.com

That's the ticket: Joe Biden picks Sen. Kamala Harris as his 2020 vice presidential running mate

 She has been a VP contender since she endorsed Biden. Harris is the first Black woman and Asian American person on a major-party presidential ticket.
USATODAY.com

Biden VP pick: Kamala Harris chosen as running mate

 The California senator is the first black woman to be chosen as a running mate.
BBC News

Biden finalizes VP pick with announcement expected soon

 The campaign is in the process of informing top Democrats that Biden has made a decision.
CBS News

Sally Yates Sally Yates American lawyer and former prosecutor

8/5/20: Red and Blue

 Pres. Trump's rift with COVID-19 experts; Sally Yates testifies on Capitol Hill
CBS News

Sally Yates, Under Attack by Republicans, Defends Flynn Investigation

 The former deputy attorney general criticized the Justice Department’s decision to drop its prosecution of Michael T. Flynn, President Trump’s former..
NYTimes.com

Sally Yates says Comey went rogue by sending agents to interview Flynn

 Flynn was interviewed by the FBI at the White House in January 2017.
CBS News

Former acting AG Sally Yates set to testify before Senate panel on Russia inquiry

 Yates was dismissed for refusing to defend President Donald Trump's Muslim travel ban days after he was inaugurated.
USATODAY.com

Stacey Abrams Stacey Abrams American politician, lawyer, voting rights activist, and author

'Blatant disrespect of Black women': Women leaders criticize treatment of Black women being considered as Biden VP pick

 Sen. Kamala Harris, Rep. Karen Bass, Susan Rice, Rep. Val Demings and Stacey Abrams have all been floated as possible running mates for Biden.
USATODAY.com

WNBA players wear shirts opposing Dream co-owner Kelly Loeffler

 Players have received support from many fans, including Stacey Abrams, who endorsed Warnock in January.
CBS News
Election night 2020 will be different -Abrams [Video]

Election night 2020 will be different -Abrams

Voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams in a Reuters interview Tuesday warned the announced winner of the November 3 U.S. presidential election could be delayed as the pandemic forces many to vote-by-mail instead of traditional in-person voting.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:10Published

Michelle Lujan Grisham Michelle Lujan Grisham 32nd Governor of New Mexico

Pressure among Dems for Biden's running mate pick [Video]

Pressure among Dems for Biden's running mate pick

[NFA] Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is facing pressure from contending groups inside his party as he prepares to interview a shortlist of women for the most important hire of his political career: his running mate. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:31Published

Gretchen Whitmer Gretchen Whitmer 49th Governor of Michigan

Michigan Democrats Hesitate on Whitmer as V.P.: ‘Selfishly, We Need Her Here’

 She is suddenly on Joe Biden’s shortlist. Can Michigan afford to lose her?
NYTimes.com

Whitmer Visits Biden as V.P. Pick Nears

 Joe Biden met with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer last weekend, the first in-person session he is known to have had with a potential running mate. The news..
WorldNews

Biden meets with Michigan's Gretchen Whitmer days before VP announcement

 Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer traveled to Delaware by private plane Friday evening, CBS News has learned. She met with presumptive Democratic nominee Joe..
CBS News

Michigan governor takes steps to combat racism

 Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces additional steps to combat racism, declaring it a public health crisis (Aug. 5)
 
USATODAY.com

Ed O'Keefe (journalist) Ed O'Keefe (journalist) journalist

Joe Biden close to picking a running mate, while speakers are announced for DNC convention

 The decision of who Joe Biden will pick to be his running mate is imminent. The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee has interviewed top finalists for the..
CBS News

Biden expected to announce running mate this week

 Our new CBS News Battleground Tracker poll shows President Trump trailing Joe Biden by six points in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, two of the key 2016 swing states..
CBS News

Women lawmakers balancing work and child care amid pandemic

 Some women lawmakers in Congress are working from home and taking care of their kids. Their experiences are shaping the legislative response to child care issues..
CBS News

How Biden's running mate and upcoming convention could alter the 2020 race

 Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden is expected to announce his running mate any time now. Many activists are pushing the 77-year-old to choose a Black..
CBS News

Former Vice President Joe Biden could pick a running mate at any point this week

 Former Vice President Joe Biden joked to reporters that he has picked his Democratic presidential running mate. The highly anticipated announcement of his pick..
CBS News

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Trump’s Push to Cut Payroll Taxes Opens a Democratic Line of Attack

 Because the taxes provide funding for Social Security, Democrats have seized on the issue as they try to erode support for the president among older voters.
NYTimes.com

Progressives look to Supreme Court to motivate voters

 Progressive groups are focusing on the future of the Supreme Court to help motivate Democratic voters in the 2020 election. CBS News political reporter Melissa..
CBS News

﻿Vice President Susan Rice? Has a Ring to It! #SusanRiceForVP

 Vice President Susan Rice? Has a Ring to It! Today, the Democratic National Convention has released its list of speakers for the event to begin on August 17,..
WorldNews

Joe Biden Selects Kamala Harris For Vice President

Joe Biden Selects Kamala Harris For Vice President Watch VideoKamala Harris is Joe Biden's vice presidential pick. The California Democrat is the first woman of color to join a major party presidential...
Newsy Also reported by •The AgeBrisbane TimesSBS

The Vitamin Shoppe names beauty retail veteran to lead marketing and merchandising

 The Vitamin Shoppe has named Muriel F. Gonzalez as its executive vice president, chief merchandising and marketing officer. In the new role, Gonzalez will...
bizjournals

Donald Trump says men may be ‘insulted’ by Joe Biden’s female VP pledge

 Further, in a radio interview, Mr. Trump praised his own Vice-President, Mike Pence, but said bluntly: “People don’t vote for the Vice-President, they really...
Hindu Also reported by •NewsmaxSBS

