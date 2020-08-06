|
Ohio governor tests positive for COVID-19 before Trump meeting
Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
President Trump paid a visit to Ohio to highlight his efforts to boost U.S. manufacturing. This comes after the state's governor, Mike Dewine, tested positive for coronavirus. Paula Reid reports.
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump, Facing Headwinds in Ohio, Talks Up Economy in Campaign SwingThe president came into 2020 considering the state a lock, but his performance in managing the pandemic and delivering on his promises from four years ago could..
NYTimes.com
Trump falsely says Biden, a practicing Catholic, is "against God""Hurt the Bible. Hurt God. He's against God. He's against guns. He's against energy," Trump said of his opponent in Ohio.
CBS News
OH Gov. tests positive for virus before Trump visitOhio Gov. Mike DeWine, an early advocate among Republicans of wearing masks and other pandemic precautions, tested positive Thursday for the coronavirus just..
USATODAY.com
US election 2020: Trump says opponent Biden will 'hurt God'"He's against God. He's against guns," Mr Trump said of his Democratic challenger.
BBC News
Ohio State in the Midwestern United States
Trump optimistic for COVID vaccine as relief package stalls in CongressAhead of his trip to Ohio, President Trump said he is optimistic about having a coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year. CBS News' Nikole Killion and Axios..
CBS News
Mike DeWine Governor of Ohio
Ohio governor tests positive for COVID-19
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:42Published
Gov. Mike DeWine of Ohio Tests Positive for CoronavirusThe governor, who has been a leading voice among Republicans in warning of the dangers of the virus, tested positive while being screened to greet President..
NYTimes.com
Paula Reid American journalist
Trump pushes reopening schools with false claims about the coronavirusPresident Trump is repeating his claim that the coronavirus will "go away, like all things go away." He is also saying that children are "almost immune from this..
CBS News
Trump says U.S. coronavirus pandemic is "under control" despite rising death tollIn a recent interview with Axios on HBO, President Trump continues to say that the coronavirus is under control in the United States despite the surge of..
CBS News
Trump criticizes Dr. Birx after she issues dire coronavirus warningPresident Trump lashed out at Coronavirus Task Force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx after she said the U.S. had entered a dangerous new phase of the pandemic. Mr...
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this