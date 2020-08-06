Global  
 

Ohio governor tests positive for COVID-19 before Trump meeting

CBS News Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
President Trump paid a visit to Ohio to highlight his efforts to boost U.S. manufacturing. This comes after the state's governor, Mike Dewine, tested positive for coronavirus. Paula Reid reports. 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Tests Positive for Coronavirus 01:06

 Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Tests Positive for Coronavirus The Republican Governor was tested as a precaution prior to a scheduled meeting with President Donald Trump on Thursday. Gov. Mike DeWine, via CNN Calling DeWine a "great guy," Trump responded to the news upon landing in Cleveland. Donald Trump,...

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump, Facing Headwinds in Ohio, Talks Up Economy in Campaign Swing

 The president came into 2020 considering the state a lock, but his performance in managing the pandemic and delivering on his promises from four years ago could..
NYTimes.com

Trump falsely says Biden, a practicing Catholic, is "against God"

 "Hurt the Bible. Hurt God. He's against God. He's against guns. He's against energy," Trump said of his opponent in Ohio.
CBS News

OH Gov. tests positive for virus before Trump visit

 Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, an early advocate among Republicans of wearing masks and other pandemic precautions, tested positive Thursday for the coronavirus just..
USATODAY.com

US election 2020: Trump says opponent Biden will 'hurt God'

 "He's against God. He's against guns," Mr Trump said of his Democratic challenger.
BBC News

Ohio Ohio State in the Midwestern United States

Trump optimistic for COVID vaccine as relief package stalls in Congress

 Ahead of his trip to Ohio, President Trump said he is optimistic about having a coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year. CBS News' Nikole Killion and Axios..
CBS News

Mike DeWine Mike DeWine Governor of Ohio

Ohio governor tests positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Ohio governor tests positive for COVID-19

[NFA] Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said on Thursday he had tested positive for COVID-19 as part of a safety protocol to greet U.S. President Donald Trump when he arrived in Cleveland to visit a Whirlpool washing machine factory. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:42Published

Gov. Mike DeWine of Ohio Tests Positive for Coronavirus

 The governor, who has been a leading voice among Republicans in warning of the dangers of the virus, tested positive while being screened to greet President..
NYTimes.com

Paula Reid American journalist

Trump pushes reopening schools with false claims about the coronavirus

 President Trump is repeating his claim that the coronavirus will "go away, like all things go away." He is also saying that children are "almost immune from this..
CBS News

Trump says U.S. coronavirus pandemic is "under control" despite rising death toll

 In a recent interview with Axios on HBO, President Trump continues to say that the coronavirus is under control in the United States despite the surge of..
CBS News

Trump criticizes Dr. Birx after she issues dire coronavirus warning

 President Trump lashed out at Coronavirus Task Force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx after she said the U.S. had entered a dangerous new phase of the pandemic. Mr...
CBS News

DeWine tests positive for coronavirus in test that was protocol to greet Trump in Cleveland [Video]

DeWine tests positive for coronavirus in test that was protocol to greet Trump in Cleveland

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. DeWine tested took a test for COVID-19 as part of the standard protocol to greet President Donald Trump on the tarmac at Burke Lakefront..

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:28Published
Covid: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, TN Guv Banwarilal Purohit test positive [Video]

Covid: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, TN Guv Banwarilal Purohit test positive

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. On Monday, Yediyurappa’s daughter also tested positive. The Karnataka CM in hospital and stable. He was advised by..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:12Published
Covid: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, TN Guv Banwarial Purohit test positive [Video]

Covid: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, TN Guv Banwarial Purohit test positive

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. On Monday, Yediyurappa’s daughter also tested positive. The Karnataka CM in hospital and stable. He was advised by..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:12Published

‘Fox & Friends’ Derides ‘Doctors in Silicon Valley’ After Twitter and Facebook Remove Trump Coronavirus Video

‘Fox & Friends’ Derides ‘Doctors in Silicon Valley’ After Twitter and Facebook Remove Trump Coronavirus Video On Thursday, the “Fox & Friends” hosts addressed Facebook and Twitter’s removal of an interview clip from the previous day’s show where President Trump...
The Wrap Also reported by •NPRCBS News

'Right around that time': Trump says US could have coronavirus vaccine by 2020 election

 Donald Trump has suggested a coronavirus vaccine could possibly be ready for market before the presidential election in November — even as his own White House...
Independent Also reported by •News24HNGN

Trump: Coronavirus 'Under Control as Much as You Can Control It'

 The coronavirus pandemic is "under control as much as you can control it" in the United States, despite more than 150,000 deaths and large surges of new...
Newsmax Also reported by •HNGNCBS NewsJapan TodayNYTimes.com

