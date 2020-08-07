Unlawful assembly declared during Portland protest

I Don’t Make Remixes RT @urbannews__: #DallasCowboys Plan On Playing Their Home Games In Front of Fans According To Owner #JerryJones (Written by Truth [@truth_… 7 minutes ago KCBD NewsChannel11 Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones said he will “have grace” in reconsidering his team’s stance on kneeling during th… https://t.co/p80PpdNLls 17 minutes ago linda estell @theblaze Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys owner, has eluded to supporting kneeling. They will be booed too. 19 minutes ago TEEITHIGH Jerry Jones Plans On Having Fans At Dallas Cowboys Home Games In 2020 https://t.co/e1k1XjOS3g https://t.co/Af1wZQVLzL 22 minutes ago URBAN News #DallasCowboys Plan On Playing Their Home Games In Front of Fans According To Owner #JerryJones (Written by Truth [… https://t.co/WMYow7di7u 26 minutes ago Peggy Jurado RT @DanPriceSeattle: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is worth $8.7 billion. Missing out on fans at games means Jones would lose about $600… 38 minutes ago Alexa RT @TODAYshow: The Dallas Cowboys have announced a plan to play games with fans in the stands this season. Owner Jerry Jones says he believ… 1 hour ago Scott @undisputed Jerry Jones doesn't have to explain himself, he is the owner of the Dallas Cowboys and what he says goes. STAND FOR THE FLAG. 2 hours ago