Unlawful assembly declared during Portland protest

USATODAY.com Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Portland, Oregon police declared an unlawful assembly outside a precinct on Thursday night and ordered protesters to leave. Earlier, the city's Mayor criticized the protests that have shaken Portland since George Floyd was killed. (Aug. 7)
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Police declare an unlawful assembly in Portland Friday night

Police declare an unlawful assembly in Portland Friday night 01:06

 Portland police declared an unlawful assembly Friday night as hundreds of people gathered near a shared law enforcement building on the east side of the city during the 71st consecutive day of protests.

Portland, Oregon Portland, Oregon The most populous city in Oregon, US

Riot declared in downtown Portland, protesters tear-gassed

 Local and state police made arrests after demonstrators returned to downtown area despite withdrawal of federal agents
CBS News

AP Top Stories August 12 A

 Here's the latest for Wednesday August 12th: Kamala Harris to appear with Joe Biden; Rep. Ilhan Omar wins Democratic primary; D.A. says certain Portland..
USATODAY.com

Jubilation, anguish as race for NBA’s Western 8th seed gets as close as ever

 LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — He had just finished scoring 61 points in a needed win for his Trail Blazers. But Damian Lillard wasn’t done. He puffed out his..
WorldNews

Riot declared in Portland for second night in row

 Protesters marched to police union building again, blocked a road and set dumpster fires at police union building. Several were detained.
CBS News

AP Top Stories August 10 A

 Here's the latest for Monday August 10th: U.S. passes 5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases; Questions follow Trump actions on coronavirus relief; US and other..
USATODAY.com

Oregon Oregon State of the United States of America

Wildfires Have Spread Across Three States [Video]

Wildfires Have Spread Across Three States

Firefighters across three states continue to battle wildfires. The uncontrolled blaze has destroyed more than 60,000 acres in the US West. In Los Angeles County the fire has grown to 10,000 acres and is 0% contained as of Wednesday evening. In neighboring Oregon, the fire has prompted evacuations in Wasco County. Colorado has seen the fire destroy more than 3,200 acres and is 0% contained, according to the US Forest Service.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Federal Agents Clash With Protesters Who Blocked ICE Buses in Oregon

 Using crowd-control weapons, agents were able to extract people who were detained on one of the buses after hundreds of protesters in Bend, Ore., blocked the..
NYTimes.com
World's Last Blockbuster Store Opens On Airbnb For Movie-Themed Sleepovers - no captions [Video]

World's Last Blockbuster Store Opens On Airbnb For Movie-Themed Sleepovers - no captions

Fancy staying overnight in the world's last Blockbuster store? Airbnb is giving hardcore movie fans the ultimate sleepover in the once popular video rental chain. The 20-year-old store in Bend, Oregon, is the last remaining store. Store manager Sandi Harding has kept the Blockbuster going strong since 2004, keeping its shelves stocked with films. Now, she's listing the store on Airbnb. The lucky guests can browse the aisles for films ranging from classics to modern hits. There's even a spacious 'living room', decked out with a sofa and armchairs, a coffee table for placing snacks, and of course a large TV screen. Sadly though the stay is only open to to residents of Deschutes County in Oregon.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:31Published
World's Last Blockbuster Store Opens On Airbnb For Movie-Themed Sleepovers [Video]

World's Last Blockbuster Store Opens On Airbnb For Movie-Themed Sleepovers

Fancy staying overnight in the world's last Blockbuster store? Airbnb is giving hardcore movie fans the ultimate sleepover in the once popular video rental chain. The 20-year-old store in Bend, Oregon, is the last remaining store. Store manager Sandi Harding has kept the Blockbuster going strong since 2004, keeping its shelves stocked with films. Now, she's listing the store on Airbnb. The lucky guests can browse the aisles for films ranging from classics to modern hits. There's even a spacious 'living room', decked out with a sofa and armchairs, a coffee table for placing snacks, and of course a large TV screen. Sadly though the stay is only open to to residents of Deschutes County in Oregon.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published

Crowd surrounds buses holding two ICE detainees

 Kept buses from moving for hours in Bend, Oregon until assured detentions were due to criminal allegations and weren't part of immigration sweep
CBS News

George Floyd George Floyd Man killed during Minneapolis police arrest in 2020

In rapid 'reckoning,' SPLC reports 38 Confederate monuments have been removed in US since George Floyd's death on Memorial Day

 Nearly as many Confederate statues have been removed in less than three months since George Floyd's death as were removed in three previous years.
USATODAY.com

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones addresses national anthem stance, says he will listen to players

 Until Wednesday, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had not made any public comments since the May 25 death of George Floyd.
USATODAY.com
Voter Registration Increased During Black Lives Matter Protests, Study Says [Video]

Voter Registration Increased During Black Lives Matter Protests, Study Says

According to TargetSmart, a Democratic political data firm voter registration surged in June amid protests over the killing of George Floyd.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:14Published

