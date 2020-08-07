|
Unlawful assembly declared during Portland protest
Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Portland, Oregon police declared an unlawful assembly outside a precinct on Thursday night and ordered protesters to leave. Earlier, the city's Mayor criticized the protests that have shaken Portland since George Floyd was killed. (Aug. 7)
