US officials uncover 'sophisticated' border tunnel

USATODAY.com Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
An incomplete tunnel found stretching from Mexico to Arizona appears to be "the most sophisticated tunnel in U.S. history," authorities said. They said the tunnel had a ventilation system, water lines, electrical wiring and a rail system. (August 7)
 
