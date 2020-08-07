|
US officials uncover 'sophisticated' border tunnel
Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
An incomplete tunnel found stretching from Mexico to Arizona appears to be "the most sophisticated tunnel in U.S. history," authorities said. They said the tunnel had a ventilation system, water lines, electrical wiring and a rail system. (August 7)
