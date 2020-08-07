|
Bernard Bailyn, Eminent Historian of Early America, Dies at 97
Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
On topic after topic he shifted the direction of scholarly inquiry, winning two Pulitzers and a Bancroft Prize for his innovative research and groundbreaking works.
