Bernard Bailyn, Eminent Historian of Early America, Dies at 97

NYTimes.com Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
On topic after topic he shifted the direction of scholarly inquiry, winning two Pulitzers and a Bancroft Prize for his innovative research and groundbreaking works.
