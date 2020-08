Trump May Have Angered Billionaire Super Donor Adelson During Phone Call Saturday, 8 August 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

President Donald Trump last week accused mega-donor Sheldon Adelson of not doing enough to support his reelection campaign, a confrontation that alarmed Republican Party officials who attempted to reconcile things with the billionaire at an important time during the election, reports Politico. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this