You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Dr. Aileen Marty: Faster COVID Testing Turnaround Time Will Go A Long Way To Slowing Outbreak



CBS4's Ty Russell spoke with the infectious disease specialist about the new antigen testing being offered at the Hard Rock and Marlins Park sites. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 04:09 Published 3 days ago Antigen Testing Now Available At Hard Rock Stadium, Marlins Park



CBS4's Joan Murray has more on the new testing at two of the state's busiest sites. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 03:19 Published 4 days ago Hard Rock Stadium, Marlins Park Now Offer Antigen Testing For Coronavirus



The coronavirus test sites at Marlins Park and Hard Rock Stadium reopened Wednesday with a new type of rapid testing available. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:56 Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this