Chanel Miller on writing her victim impact statement after the verdict in the Brock Turner case
Sunday, 9 August 2020 ()
"I thought, wow, there's an assignment that exists in the world that I was made to do," Chanel Miller describes how her powerful victim impact statement came together after Brock Turner was convicted of sexually assaulting her.
