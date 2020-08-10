Global  
 

‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ Spinoff ‘The Patrick Star Show’ in the Works at Nickelodeon

The Wrap Monday, 10 August 2020 ()
‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ Spinoff ‘The Patrick Star Show’ in the Works at Nickelodeon“The Patrick Star Show,” a “SpongeBob SquarePants” animated spinoff starring SpongeBob’s best friend, Patrick, is in the works at Nickelodeon.

On the new series, the pink starfish will continued to be voiced by the character’s longtime “SpongeBob” voice actor Bill Fagerbakke, a person with knowledge of the situation told TheWrap.

Reps for Nickelodeon declined to comment Monday.

The project is not the only upcoming “SpongeBob” offshoot series, joining the previously announced prequel “Kamp Koral.” That show — which recently moved from Nickelodeon to CBS All Access, where it will debut next year as part of the rebranded service — will see a 10-year-old SpongeBob during his summer at the eponymous camp. In the series, SpongeBob and his pals spend the summer building underwater campfires, catching wild jellyfish and swimming in Lake Yuckymuck at the craziest camp in the kelp forest, Kamp Koral.

*Also Read:* Nickelodeon Orders 'SpongeBob SquarePants' Prequel 'Kamp Koral'

“The Patrick Star Show” joins other animated projects coming to Nickelodeon, including the “Real Pigeons Fight Crime” adaptation executive produced by James Corden and Ben Winston and “Middlemost Post” from John Trabbic III, another “Spongebob” vet.

Created by the late animator and marine biology teacher, Stephen Hillenburg, “SpongeBob” premiered on Nickelodeon in July 1999. The cartoon’s massive popularity has led to two feature films, 2004’s “The SpongeBob Squarepants Movie” and its 2015 sequel, as well as a Broadway musical.

