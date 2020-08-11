‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Drama Reboot in Development Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ( 49 minutes ago )

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” is getting a reboot, but its life is getting flipped-turned upside down. That’s because the new version being developed re-imagines the Will Smith comedy as a drama, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.



“Bel-Air” is based on Morgan Cooper’s viral YouTube video from 2019, in which the self-described “Fresh Prince” superfan created a trailer that imagined if the series were a drama. The potential series is being shopped to streamers and will be a co-production between Westbrook and Universal TV. The original sitcom currently streams on HBO Max.



Cooper will co-write the script, direct and be an executive producer along with Smith. The new version would be an hour-long series. The creative team behind the original series including Quincy Jones, Benny Medina and Andy & Susan Borowitz, are all set to return as executive producers. Chris Collins will co-write the script with Cooper and serve as showrunner.



*Also Read:* Why Is HBO Max Still Not on Roku or Amazon Fire TV?



“Fresh Prince” originally ran on NBC for six seasons between 1990-1996 and helped to catapult Smith to stardom. It also starred James Avery, Alphonso Ribeiro, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell and Janet Hubert. It centered on a fictionalized version of Smith who gets relocated from his rough West Philadelphia streets to the wealthy Los Angeles neighborhood of Bel-Air.



You can see Morgan’s video below:



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Get to Know Andy Forssell, the New Maestro of HBO Max



Ava DuVernay to Narrate 'One Perfect Shot' Film History Series at HBO Max



Why HBO Max's Sci-Fi Drama 'Raised by Wolves' Is Just Like 'Little House on the Prairie' “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” is getting a reboot, but its life is getting flipped-turned upside down. That’s because the new version being developed re-imagines the Will Smith comedy as a drama, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.“Bel-Air” is based on Morgan Cooper’s viral YouTube video from 2019, in which the self-described “Fresh Prince” superfan created a trailer that imagined if the series were a drama. The potential series is being shopped to streamers and will be a co-production between Westbrook and Universal TV. The original sitcom currently streams on HBO Max.Cooper will co-write the script, direct and be an executive producer along with Smith. The new version would be an hour-long series. The creative team behind the original series including Quincy Jones, Benny Medina and Andy & Susan Borowitz, are all set to return as executive producers. Chris Collins will co-write the script with Cooper and serve as showrunner.*Also Read:* Why Is HBO Max Still Not on Roku or Amazon Fire TV?“Fresh Prince” originally ran on NBC for six seasons between 1990-1996 and helped to catapult Smith to stardom. It also starred James Avery, Alphonso Ribeiro, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell and Janet Hubert. It centered on a fictionalized version of Smith who gets relocated from his rough West Philadelphia streets to the wealthy Los Angeles neighborhood of Bel-Air.You can see Morgan’s video below:*Related stories from TheWrap:*Get to Know Andy Forssell, the New Maestro of HBO MaxAva DuVernay to Narrate 'One Perfect Shot' Film History Series at HBO MaxWhy HBO Max's Sci-Fi Drama 'Raised by Wolves' Is Just Like 'Little House on the Prairie' 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this