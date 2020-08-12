Selena Gomez’s ‘The Broken Hearts Gallery’ to Premiere as Drive-In Movie at Sony’s Culver City Studio Lot Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Sony Pictures will host a premiere for the upcoming Tristar and Stage 6 Films romantic comedy “The Broken Hearts Gallery” as a drive-in movie on its studio lot in Culver City, California, the studio announced Wednesday.



The studio will also show some of its other recent favorites and classic titles as part of a weekend, drive-in experience that’s open to the public. The screenings will take place in the studio’s Thalberg parking lot, and the showings will follow all public health and safety requirements as mandated by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and the City of Culver City.



Some of the titles screening include the original “Ghostbusters” and “Karate Kid,” both of the latest “Spider-Man” movies, the original “Men in Black,” and Sony’s most recent releases including “Bad Boys For Life,” “Bloodshot” and “Jumanji: The Next Level.”



*Also Read:* Drive-In Theater Events: Where to Watch Movies Safely



All showtimes will begin at 8 p.m. PT, and the lot will hold approximately 75 cars. Screenings will be held Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays and the price of admission will be $30 per car.



“The Broken Hearts Gallery,” from executive producer Selena Gomez, stars Geraldine Viswanathan and Dacre Montgomery. A date for the premiere has not yet been set.



Tickets are available for purchase through Atom Tickets or through the Atom Tickets app. Find the full schedule here and the list of titles below.



· “Baby Driver”

· “Bad Boys for Life”

· “Bloodshot”

· “Don’t Breathe”

· “Ghostbusters “(1984)

· “Grown Ups”

· “Jumanji: The Next Level”

· “Karate Kid” (1984)

· “Men in Black” (1997)

· “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood”

· “Spider-Man: Homecoming”

· “Spider-Man: Far From Home”



