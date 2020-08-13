Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

South Dakota governor getting $400,000 fence to protect her

CBS News Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
Kristi Noem's office did not give specifics on any threats, but her security team said the fence is "critical at this time."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

South Dakota South Dakota State in the United States

Smash Mouth performed for largely maskless crowd at Sturgis rally [Video]

Smash Mouth performed for largely maskless crowd at Sturgis rally

The 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is held in South Dakota.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:04Published
Smash Mouth Performs For Crowd Of Hundreds At Sturgis Motorcycle Rally [Video]

Smash Mouth Performs For Crowd Of Hundreds At Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Smash Mouth performed for hundreds of people over the weekend in South Dakota. The rock band played during the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. It's a massive event that typically draws roughly half a million people to the small town. The gathering is one of the largest to be held in the US since the start of the pandemic. CNN reports many in the audience were not wearing masks. Experts say they're concerned it could be a super-spreader event.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:37Published

AP Top Stories August 11 A

 Here's the latest for Tuesday August 11th: 20 million coronavirus cases confirmed worldwide; Trump expresses willingness to do COVID relief deal with Democrats;..
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump denies asking how to add face to Mount Rushmore

 Donald Trump has denied that his team ever approached South Dakota’s governor about adding his face to the iconic monument depicting four presidents at Mount..
WorldNews

Kristi Noem Kristi Noem Governor of South Dakota

Trump seeks to have his face carved into Mount Rushmore

 A White House official has made discreet inquiries into the possibility of US President Donald Trump's image being carved into Mount Rushmore. According to The..
WorldNews

Trump To S. Dakota Governor: Put Me On Mount Rushmore

 President Trump reportedly lobbied the Governor of South Dakota to have his mug added to Mount Rushmore, which might explain his 4th of July rally at the site...
TMZ.com
Face It: Trump Really Wants His Face On Mt. Rushmore [Video]

Face It: Trump Really Wants His Face On Mt. Rushmore

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem was faced with a tricky etiquette question last year regarding the White House. According to CNN, Trump aides reached out to her about the process of adding an additional president to Mount Rushmore. Specifically, they were interested in adding the face of President Donald J. Trump. So when Trump arrived in South Dakota for his July Fourth celebrations, Gov. Noem greeted him with a four-foot replica of Mount Rushmore that included his face.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:39Published

Related news from verified sources

South Dakota governor getting $400,000 fence to protect her

 Kristi Noem's office did not give specifics on any threats, but her security team said the fence is "critical at this time."
CBS News Also reported by •HNGNFOXNews.comIndependent

Trump denies report that White House asked about carving him into Mount Rushmore

 President Trump on Sunday denied a New York Times report that a White House aide had asked South Dakota’s governor about how to add another president to Mount...
National Post Also reported by •The AgeWorldNewsHNGN

How Kristi Noem, Mt. Rushmore and Trump Fueled Speculation About Pence’s Job

 After Ms. Noem, the South Dakota governor, flew to Washington on Air Force One, speculation about her ambitions ensued. She made a second trip to smooth things...
NYTimes.com


Tweets about this