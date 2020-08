Wochit Tech - Published 3 days ago Video Credit:- Published Face It: Trump Really Wants His Face On Mt. Rushmore 00:39 South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem was faced with a tricky etiquette question last year regarding the White House. According to CNN, Trump aides reached out to her about the process of adding an additional president to Mount Rushmore. Specifically, they were interested in adding the face of President...