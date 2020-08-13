Global  
 

"Too many stories" of deaths, assault and harassment at Fort Hood

CBS News Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
At least nine service members have been found dead at Fort Hood, and in more than half of those cases, foul play has not been ruled out.
News video: Memorial In Texas Today For Murdered Fort Hood Soldier Vanessa Guillen

Memorial In Texas Today For Murdered Fort Hood Soldier Vanessa Guillen 00:52

 Memorial In Texas Today For Murdered Fort Hood Soldier Vanessa Guillen

Vanessa Guillen remembered at Houston memorial

 Guillen, who was last seen on April 22, was memorialized nearly four months after she is said to have been killed by a fellow soldier at Fort Hood.
CBS News

Army base Fort Hood under scrutiny after string of deaths

 There are new questions about a surge in mysterious deaths at Fort Hood, Texas. Specialist Vanessa Guillen's high profile death has shone a light on the base,..
CBS News
Milley, Esper push review of Confederacy symbols [Video]

Milley, Esper push review of Confederacy symbols

The top U.S. general said on Thursday that the military had to take a "hard look" at symbols of the Confederacy, including the names of bases, and said he had recommended a commission to look at the issue. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:58Published
Family Says Vanessa Guillen Bludgeoned To Death On Army Base [Video]

Family Says Vanessa Guillen Bludgeoned To Death On Army Base

According to Vanessa Guillen's family attorney, Fort Hood Pfc. Vanessa Guillen was bludgeoned to death with a hammer in the armory room where she worked. CNN reports that attorney Natalie Khawam said Vanessa's family learned these details during a meeting with Army investigators on Wednesday night. Guillen's killer reportedly moved and transported her body from the military installation after the incident. On Thursday, officials announced that Spc.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:35Published

'Enduring changes' due to Vanessa Guillen's death [Video]

'Enduring changes' due to Vanessa Guillen's death

New developments in the death of army specialist Vanessa Guillen in Fort Hood, Texas. The Army Secretary is now promising to make "enduring changes" after the 20 year old was killed.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:46Published
Army Secretary Discusses Changes Needed At Fort Hood Following Recent Deaths [Video]

Army Secretary Discusses Changes Needed At Fort Hood Following Recent Deaths

Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy spoke candidly Thursday about the changes needed at Fort Hood following recent deaths.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:11Published
March for Vanessa Guillen [Video]

March for Vanessa Guillen

March for Vanessa Guillen, the soldier murdered at Fort Hood.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:27Published

