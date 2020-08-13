|
"Too many stories" of deaths, assault and harassment at Fort Hood
Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
At least nine service members have been found dead at Fort Hood, and in more than half of those cases, foul play has not been ruled out.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Fort Hood United States military post located in Killeen, Texas
Vanessa Guillen remembered at Houston memorialGuillen, who was last seen on April 22, was memorialized nearly four months after she is said to have been killed by a fellow soldier at Fort Hood.
CBS News
Army base Fort Hood under scrutiny after string of deathsThere are new questions about a surge in mysterious deaths at Fort Hood, Texas. Specialist Vanessa Guillen's high profile death has shone a light on the base,..
CBS News
Milley, Esper push review of Confederacy symbols
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:58Published
Family Says Vanessa Guillen Bludgeoned To Death On Army Base
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:35Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this